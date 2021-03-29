Five people are dead and one remains in serious condition after a helicopter crashed Saturday night on Knik Glacier.
Alaska State Troopers were notified at 10 p.m. Saturday of an overdue helicopter and of possible crash debris in the area of the glacier, according to a state trooper dispatch. The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center sent a rescue team that found the crash site, the report stated. Knik Glacier is about 54 miles east of Anchorage.
At the site, rescue crews found the sole survivor who remains in “serious but stable condition,” the report stated. The five other occupants of the helicopter were found deceased. Names of the individuals and survivor have not been released as next of kin notifications are still ongoing.
The Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Army National Guard and Alaska Mountain Rescue Group were attempting more recovery efforts on Sunday, the report stated. The National Transportation Safety Board will be conducting an investigation into the crash.
A flight restriction for pilots is in place over the area until at least 11 a.m. Monday as recovery efforts continue.
Editor's Note: The Alaska Army National Guard and volunteers from the Alaska Mountain Rescue Group have recovered the deceased from the helicopter crash site near Knik Glacier. Next of kin for the deceased have been notified, and they are identified as:
- 52-year-old Colorado resident Gregory Harms
- 56-year-old Czech Republic resident Petr Kellner
- 50-year-old Czech Republic resident Benjamin Larochaix
- 38-year-old Girdwood, Alaska resident Sean McManamy
- 33-year-old Anchorage, Alaska resident Zachary Russell (pilot)
The injured passenger remains in serious but stable condition and is receiving medical care at an Anchorage area hospital. The helicopter was an Airbus AS350B3 owned by Soloy Helicopters of Wasilla, Alaska. The group is believed to have been heliskiing in the area. The NTSB will conduct an investigation into the cause of the crash. The deceased have been turned over to the Alaska State Medical Examiner. The Temporary Flight Restriction that was in place over the Knik Glacier area has been lifted.
The Alaska State Troopers would like to thank the volunteers from the Alaska Mountain Rescue Group and our partners at the Alaska Army National Guard for their assistance in the recovery operations.
Contact Interim Managing Editor Gary Black at 459-7504 or twitter.com/FDNMfeatures.