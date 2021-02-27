A 5.3 magnitude earthquake happened right before 10 a.m. on Saturday eight miles northwest of Anchorage, officials said.
“This event was felt widely throughout south-central Alaska,” the official at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Alaska Earthquake Center tweeted Saturday.
The event was an aftershock of the 7.1 magnitude earthquake that happened in Anchorage in 2018, they explained.
With a depth of 26.1 miles, the earthquake hit close to the earth surface and would classify as shallow. Such earthquakes tend to produce more damage and can be felt more intensely.