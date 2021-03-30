Three important deadlines are approaching: one for your PFD, one for deferring your electric bill payment and one for guessing when the Tanana River goes out.
Keep your lights on during COVID
Golden Valley Electric Association is inviting people struggling to pay electric bills to apply for the COVID-19 Hardship protection program before 5 p.m. March 31.
Last April, GVEA stopped disconnecting electric accounts for people struggling because of COVID-19, consistent with the state moratorium. While the state moratorium expired in November, GVEA extended the COVID hardship forms through Wednesday.
Members who have accumulated past due balances on their accounts and still can’t pay it need to enter into the COVID-19 Hardship protection program to avoid fees and disconnection and to build a payment plan. Starting April 1, members who signed the forms will be placed into a 10-month deferred payment agreement.
To apply, you need to sign a sworn hardship statement saying you are unable to pay the bill because of COVID-19 and enter into a deferred payment plan. To learn more about the program or to apply, visit /www.gvea.com/covid-19/ or call the Member Services Department Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at -907-452-1151.
Separately, to help members pay their bills, GVEA established its Benevolent Fund that provides up to $750 in financial assistance to those eligible. To learn more about the fund, visit www.gvea.com/benevolent or call Love INC at -907-452-5683.
Get your PFD
Alaskans who lived in the state during 2020 can apply to receive by 11:59 p.m. March 31 for the Permanent Fund Dividend. Last year, residents received $992 checks and this year the sum could be anywhere between $2,200 to $5,000.
Every Alaskan eligible for the dividend would have their own application filed. People who have been incarcerated for certain crimes as well as people who haven’t spent at least 180 day in the state without an allowable absence are not eligible for the payment.
To apply for PFD, you can go to https://mypfd.alaska.gov/ or call -907-451-2820 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bid on breakup season
The ticket purchase deadline for the Nenana Ice Classic is April 5. This annual guessing game allows participants all over the world to bid on when the Tanana River ice will break up at the city of Nenana.
The website for the game shows a real-life photo of the tripod placed on the river, as well as provides the statistics on when the ice broke in previous years.
Visit www.nenanaakiceclassic.com to see a list of ticket locations throughout the state. If you have questions, call 907-832-5446 or email icelassic@alaska.net.
