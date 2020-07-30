Former North Pole legislator Tammie Wilson is among 28 unofficial candidates for city council, borough assembly, school board and more. The filing period for local offices ended Wednesday.
Wilson, who quit the Legislature to work for the state, put in for a seat on the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly, where she has previously served.
Also, Wendy Dominique, the longest-serving member of the Board of Education and its president, is retiring from public office to travel and spend more time with family.
There are 12 local races this year, and some are shaping up to be highly contested, drawing three, four and five hopefuls.
The candidates have until Wednesday to withdraw. The elections are Oct. 6.
Fairbanks North Star Borough
Three assembly seats, three school board seats and two positions on the Interior Gas Utility governing board will appear on the borough ballot this year.
For assembly Seat D, the filers were Wilson, Donald Crocker, an administrator at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, and Chris Ludtke, a blaster at the Fort Knox Gold Mine.
Seat E incumbent Jimi Cash has drawn a challenge from former Assemblyman Shaun Tacke. Cash is a contractor elected to the assembly for a one-year term last year. Tacke is a marijuana industry entrepreneur who served one assembly term and lost a race for re-election. Tacke had originally registered for Seat D but switched to oppose Cash.
Assembly Seat H also has an incumbent, Aaron Lojewski, owner of an aurora tour company, seeking another term. He drew a challenge from Ryan VanReenan, a member of Laborers Local 942.
On the Board of Education, two incumbents are seeking re-election and one is retiring.
Just weeks ago, Dominique was undecided about seeking another term. Dominique is leaving Seat G. Brandon Boylan, a member of the University of Alaska Fairbanks faculty, and Maggie Matheson, operations manager for Alaska Dental Arts, filed to replace her.
Sean Rice, a labor supervisor at the city of Fairbanks, filed for another term on Seat F and faces three challengers — Gregory Kahoe, a faculty member at UAF; Brianna Gray, a military family readiness specialist for the Alaska Army National Guard; and April Smith, homemaker and former real estate agent.
Incumbent Tim Doran, a retired elementary school principal, has a challenge from Jeffrey Rentzel, a U.S. Air Force veteran with a background in juvenile justice, for school board Seat E.
Two seats on the IGU board of directors drew three filers.
Retired educator and clean air activist Patrice Lee filed for re-election to Seat D and faces a challenge from Bert Bell, owner of Ghemm Co.
Luke Hopkins, who worked his way up to borough mayor after serving on the Planning Commission and the Borough Assembly, filed for Seat C, which is currently held by Jack Wilbur, who is termed out.
Fairbanks City Council
Two open City Council seats drew eight hopefuls.
Five people filed for Seat F: Charles Foster III, expeditor and maintenance technician; Jim Clark, miner and card game developer; Robert Howard, aviation refueler; Montean Jackson, former school district administrator; and David van den Berg, executive director of the Downtown Association of Fairbanks.
Hopefuls for Seat E are Lonny Marney, former auto dealership parts and service manager, Susan Sprinkle, owner of 5th Avenue Design and Graphics, and Jonathan Bagwill, pastor at Apostolics of Fairbanks.
North Pole City Council
Voters in North Pole are electing two leaders to the City Council.
Incumbents DeJohn Cromer, who works for Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, and Aino Welch, a preschool special needs aide for the school district, both filed for re-election. Welch is married to North Pole Mayor Mike Welch.
The two council members are each running for a second term. No one filed to oppose them.
