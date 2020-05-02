Nursing program graduates drove out to the University of Alaska Fairbanks Community and Technical College on Friday afternoon for a pinning ceremony unlike others the college has had in the past.
Normally, this ceremony is held in a venue with 60 to 80 people, including faculty, friends and families, according to Susan Camasi, assistant professor with the University of Alaska Anchorage School of Nursing.
The UAA nursing program is housed on the UAF CTC campus and, as the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in social distancing mandates and restrictions on the number of people who can gather in public, the ceremony for program graduates became a drive-thru ceremony.
The parking lot of the CTC campus at Barnette Street was the venue.
“It was wonderful. I guess, you know, when I was picturing it, I didn’t realize all the joy that would be expressed,” Camasi said.
She added that she thinks people were happy to celebrate.
Her fellow assistant professor, Jan Rud, said she thought the ceremony went well.
“I think it was very unique and I think as they look back on this and reflect and talk with peers that they’re going to work with in their new work positions,” Rud said, “and as they reflect on what their pinnings were like, they will probably have the most unique pinning ceremony that is talked about on the unit with all their colleagues.”
Student nurses receive pins once they complete their schooling. This ceremony normally marks the transition from a student to becoming a registered nurse.
With all of the social distancing restrictions and building access restrictions, Rud said, this was a way that could maintain social distancing and still acknowledge the students’ accomplishments.
The staff in Fairbanks spoke with colleagues at the UAA campus, who held drive-thru pinnings today, according to Rud, who added this format was a way they could recognize the students and do it in a manner to keep everybody safe.
Fifteen nursing students graduated but only 11 were at the Friday ceremony. The others had either gone to the Lower 48 to be with family or were not able to come because of their jobs, according to Camasi.
The event began at 2 p.m., with timing for two groups staggered. The first round of graduates showed up at 2 p.m. and the second came through at 2:30 p.m. Faculty were standing by in gloves and masks to present graduates with their pins, while the graduates themselves would not leave their cars.
Rud said it was a proud moment to see the graduates transition from their student role into their new role as soon-to-be registered nurses.
“Some of the family members came with students in the cars, and you could just see the pride on their faces,” said Camasi, adding it was a happy moment for families as well.