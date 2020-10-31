A West Valley High School social studies teacher won a national award for excellence.
The NEA Foundation announced this week that Amy Gallaway is receiving the Horace Mann Award, described as one of public education’s highest honors.
A news release from the NEA Foundation said Gallaway, who has been teaching for about 20 years, will receive $10,000 and will be a guest of honor at the NEA Foundation’s Salute to Excellence in Education Awards Gala on Feb. 12, 2021. It will be held online and “viewed by leaders in public education, philanthropic, and business sectors.”
Gallaway is one of five winners of the Horace Mann Award who will be featured in a “mini-documentary video” to premiere at the gala, according to the news release.
Gallaway shares the accomplishment with Casey Keyser, a third grade educator at Butterfly Ridge Elementary School in Frederick, Maryland; Leila Kubesch, English as a second language and Spanish educator at Norwood Middle School in Norwood, Ohio; Sara Medalen, an elementary reading and math interventionist at Sunnyside Elementary School in Minot, North Dakota; and Takeru Nagayoshi, a high school English educator at New Bedford High School in New Bedford, Massachusetts.
“These educators represent the best in public education through their passion for making a difference,” said Sara A. Sneed, president and CEO of the NEA Foundation. “Their schools and stories may be unique, but their dedication to educational excellence fulfills a shared commitment to keep the promise of public education. In ordinary times and amid the challenging circumstances we face today, educators are an enduring force for serving the whole child and building vibrant communities.”
The foundation has been honoring teaching excellence with the Horace Mann Award for more than 20 years.
Last year, Gallaway was named the 2020 Alaska Teacher of the Year. She has been involved in Kid’s Voting and teaches the We the People government class. Gallaway has encouraged students to participate in the national “We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution Program.”
The Alaska branch of the National Education Association nominated Gallaway for the Horace Mann Award, which is presented jointly by the NEA and NEA Foundation and sponsored by NEA Member Benefits, the Horace Mann Companies and California Casualty, according to the news release.
