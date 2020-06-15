Photos have surfaced of a candidate for the Alaska House of Representatives dressed in blackface at a 2012 Halloween party.
Anchorage television station KTUU reported Thursday that an anonymous source provided the station with photos of Mike Cronk, a member of the Alaska Gateway School District’s school board, at the party, which was held in Tok. The station has since published the photos, which show Cronk dressed as Madea, the titular character of Tyler Perry’s series of comedic films.
The news station also published a statement from Cronk:
“It was a Halloween party and I was to come to it as an inspiring fictional character that no one would recognize," Cronk wrote by email to the news station. "Madea was created as an inspiring and humourous (sic) character by Tyler Perry that I enjoyed watching on tv.”
Cronk did not respond to multiple requests from the Daily News-Miner for comment.
Cronk is currently running as a Republican to replace Rep. Dave Talerico, R-Healy, for House District 6. He is one of three candidates seeking the Republican nomination in the Aug. 18 statewide primary election. One Democrat is also on the Aug. 18 ballot; several unaffiliated candidates could be on the November general election ballot pending signature-gathering efforts.
Republican candidate Julie Morris, of Anderson, said in a Friday interview with the Daily News-Miner that she had been unaware of the photos until reading news accounts. Morris had not spoken with Cronk since the photos of the party were published.
“Right now, I think what we need to focus on is helping all Alaskans, and economic development and getting past this pandemic crisis,” she said. “So much has happened in the last few months, and a lot of people are hurting and I just think that we really need to focus on trying to help everyone right now.”
Democratic candidate Julia Hnilicka, of Nenana, responded to Daily News-Miner questions via email and said the story was shared with her once it broke. Hnilicka wrote that she, too, had not spoken with Cronk since the photos were released.
“Leadership demands growth of heart, humility, and evolution of thought," she said. "When we are offered opportunities to show true leadership through recognition of past imperfections, apologizing is not weak, it is actually a strength. It is strength of character and demonstration of maturity.
"Blackface is inappropriate and unacceptable. House District 6 is a culturally rich and diverse area, our representation should reflect the respect and pride we feel for that diversity,” Hnilicka wrote.
“We have a challenging time ahead of us, we are going to have to make tough and respectful decisions about Alaska's future. Alaska needs understanding, listening, and cooperation to guide us into the productive and prosperous desire we deserve,” she added.
Cronk is a retired teacher. He made headlines in 2017 after he and a friend survived the mass shooting in Las Vegas that same year.
