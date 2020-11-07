A Kenai jury on Wednesday convicted a Sterling man charged with the 2001 rape and kidnapping of a 30-year-old Anchorage woman.
Carmen Daniel Perzechino Jr. was identified as a suspect in the case with the help of a federal grant program created to clear a backlog of untested sexual assault kits, according to a news release issued Thursday by the Alaska Department of Law.
Perzechino, 59, was convicted on two counts of first-degree sexual assault and one count of kidnapping after a three-week trial.
According to courtroom testimony, Perzechino met the victim in a Soldotna bar on January 20, 2001. He offered her a ride and they were driving on the Sterling Highway when he became verbally sexually aggressive toward her. The victim asked Perzechino to take her back to the bar but he refused and told her they were going to have sex.
The victim tried to run from the Perzechino on two occasions but he caught her and physically forced her back into his van. Perzechino sexually assaulted the victim two separate ways, resumed driving and threatened to kill her several times, according to the release. Believing she was about to be killed, the victim jumped from the moving vehicle and sought help from an Alaska Department of Transportation worker she saw parked in the median of the Sterling Highway.
Alaska State Troopers collected a sexual assault kit and investigated the case but were unable to identify a suspect at that time. The kit remained untested for more than 15 years.
“The sexual assault kit was not sent to the State Crime Lab for DNA testing in 2001 because standard practice at the time was to test kits when there was an identified suspect whose DNA could be directly compared to the DNA collected in the sex assault kit,” the release states.
Troopers tested the victim’s kit after they received a Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Program grant in 2016. A male DNA profile was identified and run through the CODIS national DNA database. Perzechino’s DNA profile matched the one taken from the victim and he was contacted by trooper SAKI investigator Michael Burkmire in 2019.
Perzechino denied any knowledge of the incident and fled the country 10 days after being interviewed by Burkmire. He was arrested in the Philippines on April 4, 2019.
John Skidmore, the deputy attorney general for the Criminal Division at the Department of Law, praised the victim after Wednesday’s conviction.
“She survived the sexual assault, she survived the two decades wait for the big break in the case, then survived the rigors of being cross examined as victim in a sexual assault case — something none of us would ever want to experience. And to top it all off, she testified at a time when jury trials have been suspended due to the global pandemic of COVID. She is truly a remarkable person,” Skidmore said in the release.
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMcrime.