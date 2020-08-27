Two people died and two others were injured in a crash of two small airplanes at Chena Marina Airport in Fairbanks this afternoon.
The pilot of one aircraft and one of the two passengers in that aircraft were killed, according to Alaska State Troopers. The other passenger was being treated at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for injuries.
The pilot of the other aircraft was also killed. No passengers were aboard that aircraft.
It was not immediately known if the aircraft collided in the air or on the ground.
