An 18-year-old Palmer man has been identified as the alleged shooter in the quadruple homicide of four family members in Wasilla and Palmer early Monday morning.
Malachi Maxon was arrested without incident at approximately 4:07 a.m. after Alaska State Troopers spotted him driving a white Jeep Liberty on the Glenn Highway. According to a dispatch item on the trooper website, Maxon later assaulted a trooper and a court services officer, grabbed the trooper's pistol and attempted to escape. Maxon was subdued and no injuries were sustained in the altercation.
Maxon is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count each of third-degree assault, second-degree theft of a firearm, first-degree vehicle theft and first-degree escape. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Palmer court Wednesday afternoon.
According to a criminal complaint prepared by Alaska State Troopers, Maxon allegedly shot his 18-year-old cousin, Cody Roehl in Wasilla and fled the scene with a Glock pistol and a white Jeep Liberty he took from Roehl's home. Roehl was alive when troopers responded but later died at an area hospital.
About half an hour after the Wasilla shooting, Palmer police responded to reports of shots fired at the North Valley Way apartment of 43-year-old Kimora Buster and found the front window broken and Buster dead on the floor.
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his bed and was dead when police arrived. A 6-year-old child was found alive in the same bed as the deceased boy. Spent casings found nearby indicate that Maxon may have been trying to shoot the 6-year-old but ran out of bullets, according to the complaint.
A 10-year-old girl was shot in another bed and was alive when police found her. She died later at the hospital.
Kimora Buster was Maxon's aunt and he'd been living with her and her children for the last several days before the shooting, according to the complaint.
