An 18-year-old Fairbanks man faces multiple felonies for allegedly burglarizing four Aurora area homes during a Saturday morning crime spree.
Tyler William Smith is charged with a total of four counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree theft and one count of misdemeanor fourth-degree theft.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Fairbanks court, Alaska State Troopers were notified at 3:50 a.m. that a resident of an Old Pioneer Way was sleeping on a couch when a man in a lime green jacket walked through the back door. The resident chased the man off and saw him leave with two other males on bicycles. The resident later discovered a pair of $170 sunglasses and a $50 fillet knife had been taken from two vehicles on the property. A cell phone with Smith’s photo on the screensaver was found in one of the vehicles.
At 3:55 a.m. the resident of a Totem Way home reported he woke up to his dogs barking and found a man in his kitchen. The resident chased the man off and took video footage of the incident. He later discovered that two watches valued at $700 each were missing, according to the complaints. The intruder was later identified as Smith from the video footage, according to the complaint
At 4:48 a.m. troopers saw a Facebook post about a break-in at a Tamarack Street home. The residents of the home were contacted and told troopers they checked their house and property after their dog started barking at something. The male resident said he found fresh, wet footprints near his vehicles. The female resident said she found blood in their dining room, front porch and driveway, and believed their dog bit the person who broke into their house.
According to the complaint, a teenage male with a bleeding hand and matching Smith’s description was contacted by paramedics after he was found lying in the yard of a Totem Drive home. The complaint does not state what time Smith was contacted.
According to a second criminal complaint, a man contacted troopers at 9 a.m. while they were on scene investigating one of the burglaries. The man told troopers that three people entered his Westwood Way home at 3:16 a.m. and took a cell phone, $1,100 from a desk and $300 from a wallet. The man gave troopers home surveillance footage which shows a man wearing headphones and a green jacket entering his home with a semi-automatic pistol in his left hand and leaving with two handguns in his right hand, according to the complaint.
Troopers contacted Smith at an Esquire Avenue home after getting a tip from Fairbanks police. Upon being shown the surveillance footage, Smith admitted he entered the Westwood Way home with two other men but denied taking the money or the cell phone. Smith also admitted to entering the home with two guns in his possession. Smith told troopers he stashed his jacket in a derelict bus and his headphones in a car after a dog bit him.
A Taurus G2C 9 mm handgun and a Walther P22 handgun were found in Smith’s room at the Esquire Avenue home. Smith denied knowing the guns were in his room but recognized the Taurus as one that was stolen from his cousin, according to the complaint.
