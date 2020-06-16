Eighteen new wildland fires ignited over the past 24 hours across the state, resulting in a count of 117 active fires statewide, according to the Alaska Fire Service.
Among the fires burning in the Interior is the Any Creek Fire, which started by a lightning strike just north of the intersection of Old Murphy Dome Road and Resolution Road. That fire, located approximately 10 miles north of Fairbanks, is still roughly 50 acres in size and was 15% contained by fire crews as of Monday morning.
“We’re comfortable with where we are,” said Pete Buist, a public information officer with the Division of Forestry. “But let’s not get too cocky.”
According to the Alaska Fire Service, cooler temperatures and light rain on Sunday stymied the fire’s growth while allowing crews to get hose lines completely around the perimeter. About 135 personnel are working to contain the fire. Water tenders from local fire departments and water companies have been hauling water to the fire and filling portable tanks.
Old Murphy Dome Road remains open to traffic, but motorists and off-roaders are advised to avoid the area so as not to interfere with fire operations.
More thunderstorms are anticipated through the week, which could exacerbate conditions for crews. Buist, however, said that sometimes rain isn’t what the fire crews need.
“Everybody thinks that if it rains a little bit, that’s really great,” he said. “Well, it is to the extent that it reduces fire behavior and that sort of thing. But a lot of the work that we’re doing includes burnouts, to remove fuels.”
Buist said when it rains, they can’t do these burnouts, which can lead to a wildland fire burning for longer.
According to the Alaska Fire Service, the Isom Creek Fire did not grow Sunday despite dry thunderstorm activity with strong winds on the ridgetops through the day. An increase in relative humidity is helping firefighters make large gains on containment, which is now estimated at 44%.
Crews are working on extremely steep terrain to close the remaining gap on the west side of the fire line, near the sharp bend in Hovercraft Road. Air tankers continue to support crews working on the active eastern edge of the fire. Firefighters working along the Yukon River are documenting and implementing protection needs for Alaska Native allotments in the area.
Southeast winds were forecast Monday and were expected to “improve conditions for firefighters to strengthen the southern perimeter,” according to a Fire Service news release. Crews were planning to burn green areas inside the fire line on Monday in order to reduce the chance of any dry vegetation igniting as weather conditions become dicier later in the week. Sunshine is forecast through early afternoons, with thunderstorm activity anticipated to bring lightning and “gusty, erratic wind” later in the day.
The Dalton Highway remains open to travel, with traffic control for smoke conditions or in support of firefighting efforts.
Hot and dry weather lingered in the Yukon Flats over the weekend, resulting in a number of new lightning-induced fires and high fire activity. This includes the Porcupine Fire, which started on Saturday. The fire, which is burning about 17 miles northeast of Fort Yukon in the Yukon Flats National Wildlife Refuge, has since tripled in size and is now estimated to cover 100 acres.
A total of 42 firefighters are assigned to the fire, with the Rogue River Hotshots constructing fire line and laying hose along the perimeter of the original burn area on Monday. Support came from an additional load of 12 smokejumpers, who joined those on the ground, two Fire Boss water-scooper planes, and a helicopter, which dropped buckets of water on active portions of the fire as winds and weather allowed.
According to the Alaska Fire Service, fire managers expect “significant progress” on a section that slopped over the fire lines in the next two days.
Meanwhile, the Little Chena Valley Fires are beginning to drop off, with only two of the cluster of five fires still burning by 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The biggest of the fires, all of which are located in the Little Chena Valley north of Chena Hot Springs Road around milepost 23, was named Little Chena and is at an estimated 2 acres. On Sunday firefighters found no heat within 10 feet of the containment line and they planned to extinguish any final hot spots on Monday.
