A 17-year-old Fairbanks youth was sentenced Friday to two years in jail for a failed armed robbery at Creamer’s Field last summer
Dominic Gray was originally charged with one count of felony first-degree armed robbery for the June 16 incident. After reaching an agreement with the state, Gray pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree robbery. He was sentenced to four years in jail with two suspended, leaving two years to serve. Upon his release, Gray will be on probation for three years and is not allowed to possess weapons or contact the victims.
According to a criminal complaint filed in the case, Gray and an accomplice approached two teenage girls who were sitting in a car at the parking lot of the popular College Road nature and recreation site.
Gray told the driver to give him her bag, but she refused. The two started yelling at each other, and Gray pulled a gun and repeated his demand. His accomplice, later identified as Byron Stanley Leonard Hicks, went to the passenger side of the car, but the passenger locked her door.
Gray reached inside the car and tried to pull the driver’s bag from her arms. Her passenger began punching Gray’s arm and the driver was able to back out of the parking spot. Gray and Hicks left in a red Jeep, according to the complaint.
The driver and her passenger told Fairbanks police they recognized both men from social media and that they went by the names “Pluto” and “Domo.” Police used the information to identify both men and interviewed them separately.
Gray denied any involvement with the robbery. Hicks confessed to being the second man at the scene but said he was surprised when Gray pulled out a gun and tried to rob the driver, according to the complaint.
Gray, who was 16 at the time, and Hicks, who was 17, were both charged with one count of felony first-degree robbery. Under Alaska statute, a juvenile can be charged as an adult when the alleged crime is a class A felony against a person.
Hicks’ charge has been reduced to felony third-degree assault, according to online court records. He is scheduled to be sentenced May 14.
Contact staff writer Dorothy Chomicz at 459-7582. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMcrime.