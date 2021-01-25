The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services announced Sunday that 166 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in the state.
Fairbanks reported 13 new cases and North Pole reported six.
Anchorage reported 47 new cases, Bethel Census Area 27, Bethel 18, Kusilvak Census Area nine, Palmer seven and Wasilla seven. The rest were scattered across the state.
The department reported a total of 257 COVID deaths in the state, but no new COVID deaths have been reported in Alaska in the past 24 hours. There are 51,610 Alaska resident cases and 1,705 nonresident cases.
A total of 1,161 of those reported infected had to obtain care in a hospital with a confirmed 48 still admitted for care. Nine other patients are being tested COVID. Seven patients are on ventalators.
While 88,331 doses of the vaccination have been administered in Alaska, only 16,186 people have received both doses to date, according to DHSS.