The 2020 wildfire season got underway Friday with the discovery of a 150 acre fire in the Yukon-Charley Rivers National Preserve.
The Trout Creek Fire is approximately 25 miles northwest of Eagle and was reported by a pilot who saw smoke in the area. The Alaska Fire Service conducted reconnaissance and confirmed the fire, according to a news release issued Saturday by the National Park Service.
The official cause of the fire is listed as lightning, but fire managers believe it may have been started by overwintering heat in an underlying shale layer or coal seam.
The fire has a 30% active perimeter and moderate potential for growth. It will be monitored and managed for resource benefit and other objectives, according to the release.
