Eleven more Fairbanks residents and four additional residents of North Pole have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Thursday update from the state health department.
These new cases bring the Fairbanks North Star Borough case total to 921.
Also Thursday, the state reported 94 other resident cases across the state. Anchorage residents made up 48 of those cases. The other 46 were scattered among Juneau, Utqiagvik, Wasilla, Northwest Arctic Borough, Douglas, Palmer, Delta Junction, Dillingham, Nome Census Area, Haines, Homer, Kenai, Ketchikan, Kotzebue, Soldotna, and Wrangell.
State health officials have confirmed a total of 6,549 cases of the disease in state residents to date. Cases of the virus were first confirmed in Alaska in mid-March.
Since then, a total of 922 nonresidents have also tested positive while in the state. Four of those cases were reported by state health officials Thursday. One case each was confirmed in Utqiagvik, the combined Yakutat Borough and Hoonah-Angoon Census Area, Prudhoe Bay and Kotzebue.
According to Thursday’s report, an additional three individuals have become sick enough to warrant hospitalization, bringing the total number of individuals hospitalized for the disease to 253.
Currently there are 34 confirmed COVID-19 patients in hospitals statewide, along with an additional seven who are under investigation for the disease and awaiting test results.
Two COVID-19 positive patients are currently hospitalized in the Interior along with one other patient who is under investigation and awaiting test results.
The Interior’s hospital capacity is currently on high alert, according to the state health department’s COVID-19 data hub, with approximately 80% of the region’s inpatient beds and about 76% of the region’s ICU beds currently occupied. These patient numbers include both COVID and non-COVID patients.
No new deaths were reported Thursday. The cumulative death toll for the state of Alaska remains at 44.
A total of 415,863 COVID-19 tests have been performed statewide to date. More than 23,000 of those have been performed in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.