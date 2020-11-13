State fire officials are investigating a fatal fire in Moose Creek and an arson fire in North Pole.
The Moose Creek fire occurred Monday morning, and the victim is believed to be an adult female, according to Deputy Fire Marshal Kyle Carrington. Officials have a presumed identity for the victim but are awaiting confirmation from the state medical examiner's office in Anchorage. Further details cannot be released at this time, Carrington said Friday.
Carrington is also investigating a Nov. 1 fire at a North Pole mobile home. Damage to the Pueblo Street structure is estimated at more than $20,000.
According to Carrington, the fire is classified as incendiary, meaning it was not accidental or an act of nature and it can be determined that "someone took some action that they knew they shouldn’t have, knowing that a fire ... was going to occur."
North Star Volunteer Fire Chief Steve Crouch confirmed his department responded to the Pueblo Street fire at 7:39 a.m. Nov. 1 but deferred all questions to Carrington.
Carrington said he will issue updates about both fires once the investigations are complete.
Anyone with information about the Pueblo Street fire is asked to contact Carrington at 907-451-5200 or at kyle.carrington@alaska.gov.
Pueblo Street is located off Dennis Road, between Bradway Road and Holmes Road.
