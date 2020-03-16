Seven-year-old Chloe knew something was wrong when she looked outside the window one morning last week and saw her grandmother lying in the snow with a heavy garbage bin on top of her.
“I thought Grandma was sick or something,” she said.
Her grandmother, Kathryn Bunker, was just moving the overflowing garbage container to the roadside for weekly pickup when she slipped and fell into the snow and could not move when the bin landed on top of her. The bins have wheels that allow them to be pulled by hand to the curb.
Chloe ran outside.
“Grandma, are you okay?” she asked and began emptying heavy bags of garbage out of the container until her grandmother could free herself from underneath the giant bin.
Bunker then crawled back to the house.
“She is a real hero,” said Bunker, who spent the rest of that day in the hospital. She thought she might have fractured her hip. After a CAT scan, MRI and x-rays, doctors determined she escaped serious injury. But she is very sore, especially her knee, thighs and back. As soon as she warmed up, she really felt all that pain and soreness.
Bunker said she underwent open heart surgery six years ago and never has regained her full strength.
Moving the garbage to the curb is something she does every week and it takes just a few moments. On Thursday, at about 9 a.m., she pulled on a sweatshirt over her pajamas and stepped outside.
Temperature records show the high that day was 14 degrees above zero and the low was 11 degrees below zero.
“I’m usually pretty stable on my feet,” she said. But that morning she slipped, fell into the snow and the heavy garbage container landed on top of her. She couldn’t move.
“I was stuck out there,” she said. “I thought I was going to die. It was freezing. There was nothing I could do. I couldn’t get out. I kind of panicked.”
She continued screaming for help and estimates it was about 15 minutes before her granddaughter finally heard the noise she was making. It took awhile, she said, because the television was on inside and Chloe couldn’t hear her calls for help. Although Bunker was yelling loudly, Chloe was also watching her 2-year-old sister and not paying attention to what was going on outside.
Chloe said she finally did hear something, looked out the window, and saw her grandmother laying in the snow.
Bunker doesn’t really remember telling Chloe to pull out the heavy garbage bags to lighten the bin, but that is exactly what the little girl did.
“I could have never reached around the lid,” Bunker said. “She just knew what to do right away.”
Neighboring houses are not right next door, so there were no neighbors to hear her pleas either.
“I thought it was pretty darn special that she saved my butt,” Bunker said. “I really wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for her.”
