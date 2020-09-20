Remnants of the Glitter Facejacket challenge will be with Nick Adkins for a very long time.
The unique fundraiser and the virtual Mr./Ms. Facejacket contest that his company Permafrost Beards sponsors raised nearly $11,000 for the Fairbanks Community Food Bank.
“This takes the cake,” said Wendy Carpenter of the Food Bank. “This was definitely outside the box, given COVID.”
The Mr./Ms. Facejacket contest is not new, but this is the first year it was a virtual competition, held completely online. Thirty-two men and 11 women entered the contest. Whoever raised the most pledges for the Food Bank was declared the winner. Bearded contestants entered from all over the country.
Keith Nadon may not have had the longest beard, but he had a nice beard, a compelling facial expression, and he individually raised about $2,400. That earned him the title Mr. Facejacket 2020 — all because his wife dragged him into the backyard and took his entry-winning photograph.
Alicia Carson, who said she loves the American flag, bought $20 worth of red, white and blue yarn and created a patriotic beard that won her the title of Ms. Facejacket 2020.
This was the third year for the contest, usually held in person at the Howling Dog Saloon.
But the highlight of the fundraiser celebration last week, shared on Facebook Live, was the glittering of Nick Adkin’s beard. His 10-year-old daughter Finley “Bean” Adkins raised more than $2,700 to earn the privilege of glittering his beard. His anti-glitter campaign raised only $660 to thwart her efforts.
He dutifully donned some protective eyewear and sat down to be glitterized. He was hoping for a sprinkle of glitter, but his daughter had more of a dousing in mind. She dressed for the part, wearing a sparkly bow in her hair and a shiny sequined jacket.
And douse she did. The tarp caught the sparkly pink and teal glitter that fell from his beard, into his lap, and onto the floor.
“Do I love the Food Bank, or what,” Adkins said and told viewers on Facebook Live, “I hope you had a wonderful time at my expense.”
Truth is, he didn’t mind one bit because the fundraiser brought in $10,554 to the Fairbanks Food Bank. And it was fun.
“We believe in the Food Bank,” he added. “It’s an amazing charity. They do awesome work.”
