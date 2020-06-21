There were fewer entries in the annual Chalk Walk event this year, but that didn’t change the high quality of the artwork.
Usually, the Chalk Walk is an event held in early June at Pioneer Park, sponsored by the Fairbanks North Star Borough Parks and Recreation Department. But this year, the coronavirus pandemic changed it to a home version. The intent remained the same — to encourage Fairbanks residents to spread joy and get creative at home.
All ages were invited to decorate their sidewalks or driveways with colorful chalk. A panel of parks and recreation staff then voted on the online submissions. Winners received one household parks and recreation pass, valid for either a swimming pool or ice rink admission for an entire family, and a parks and recreation swag bag filled with goodies.
The winners and their artist statements are:
Best Overall and 1st Place
Nature Category
“Caribou” by Devante Owens
“I work at Hoarfrost Distilling. Lately, we’ve been making hand sanitizer because of all of the shortages from COVID. My boss thought this contest would be a great way to brighten up the atmosphere during these difficult times. My drawing is a re-interpretation of the caribou in our logo.”
1st Place
Creations Involving People Category
“Give Blood” by Brooke Freebeurg and Brandy Harty
“The perfect photo to both encourage Alaska tourism and blood donation. Completed by two moms with five feral boys running around with squirt guns 30 minutes before an Alaskan rain/hail storm.”
1st Place
Covid-19 Category
“Alaska United against Covid-19” by Toni Nunley
“This piece is my representation of how Alaskans responded to the Coronavirus and how we stood united to battle this terrible virus.”
Staff Favorite
“Tender Sunset” by Emily Kirk
“This picture is to illustrate calmness in this time of craziness.”
