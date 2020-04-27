Does this stained glass window look familiar? It is somewhere in Fairbanks and we are searching for it.
Ralph Austin of Inverness, Florida, wrote to say that he is the widower of the artist who created this stained glass panel sometime in the late 1980s, early 1990s. He does not know where in Fairbanks it is located.
“This installation took her over a year and a half. I have one picture of it, it’s only a panel,” he wrote. “My wonderful wife passed away last year. She did not like being in the spotlight and spoke very little about her career in stained-glass, which spanned 20 years plus.”
Her name, at the time this piece was created, was either Iris Ann Portnoy, Iris Ann Noble or Iris Ann Coville. She was 66 years old when she died, he said.
“She lived in one of the apartments above Woolworth furthest North, and when she wasn’t doing the installation, she also worked at Gambardella’s Italian Restaurant.
“I’m trying to put together a compilation of her life,” he added. “She was a phenomenal woman, but lost her fight with diabetes and complications, last May.”
The stained glass panel is about 12 feet by 8 feet.
“The information that I got from her was very sketchy,” he wrote. “She did not want to brag on what she did or how she did it. Any help I can get with this would be so greatly appreciated.”
If anyone has information about this stained glass panel, please let me know at kcapps@newsminer.com.
