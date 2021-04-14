HEALY — Punctuation in street names, duplicate street names and suffixes - like street, avenue, road or court - were the prime concerns in comments during three nights of virtual public hearings on naming streets in the Denali Borough last week.
More people attended these public hearings via Zoom than ever come to Denali Borough Assembly meetings in person.
Sixty-five people tuned in the first night when conversation focused on streets on Cantwell/Carlo Creek/McKinley Village and Nenana River Canyon areas. Fifty-eight people tuned in the following night to talk about streets in Healy, Ferry and Rock Creek. The final night featured the northern part of the borough, including June Creek, Kobe Road, Anderson Subdivision, Brown’s Court, Clear and the landfill area. Thirty-eight people tuned in.
Those numbers include people who signed in to the Zoom meeting to participate and others who watched via YouTube or Facebook.
Obviously, street names are important to residents of the Denali Borough.
“It was great participation and input we received, not only those three nights but also during the month-long comment period,” said Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker. Borough residents submitted 160 comments before the public hearings.
“It was a really successful public outreach effort,” the mayor added. “Honestly, going into it, I had some concerns about how it was going to go on a Zoom, with 50 people in a public hearing, we’ve never done such a thing. But it went really well.”
“One thing I liked about it,” he said. “If in person, there would have been people milling about the room, having side conversations. I liked that everyone heard the same information, everyone heard what people had to say.”
Residents were not shy about expressing their opinions.
As the borough works toward the goal of getting street addresses for everyone in the borough, the first step is making sure every one of the borough’s estimated 393 streets has a name and that there are no duplicate names. If the borough follows code, there can’t be a street with the same name in Cantwell and Anderson, even though the communities are 80 miles apart.
In addition, the borough is trying to streamline suffixes on street names, following a national standard: streets run north/south, avenues run east/west, roads meander, courts are shorter.
Any driveway longer than 1,000 feet is a street and needs a name.
The idea of changing suffixes irritated a number of residents, who don’t care about the national standard, leading some borough assembly members to advocate that compromise should be considered.
The borough has been working on addressing for about four years. The project began at the request of emergency responders who say addresses will make their response time faster and more efficient.
The mayor said addresses will also help economic development in the borough.
Although plenty of folks don’t see the need for addresses, the plan has received support from local businesses and many local residents.
Currently, for example, in the Village View subdivision in McKinley Village area, a resident can use a lot and block number as an address, but everyone in the subdivision has the same overall address: Mile 230 Parks Highway.
Some residents have run into paperwork obstacles trying to get mortgages and deliveries are always problematic and usually non-existent.
Many people who tuned in were lifelong residents of the borough, who shared history of some of their streets.
“Having such a wealth of experience and local knowledge on those calls just made it so enriching for everybody,” Walker said.
A subdivision in Cantwell is hoping to use traditional Athabascan words for street names. But apostrophes and other punctuation is currently limited in borough code.
“That’s really one of the things we need to consider, in terms of how to administer or potentially change the code,” the mayor said. “At the same time, we need to thread that needle. The whole point is to create a durable system that’s going to last and not need to be changed all the time.”
In the northern part of the borough, streets were linked to wildfires. There was even a proposal to change the name of one street to Lightning Avenue.
“Lightning is appropriate,” noted assembly member Jeff Stenger, who lives in the area. “It happens all the time here.”
In 2019, the area was the site of a 1,200-acre wildfire that required evacuation of residents in two subdivisions.
In the absence of street names, locals helped firefighters find their way around the vast area to fight that fire.
One local resident used Zoom for the first time to submit his opinion at the meeting.
“I want you to get it right and get it right the first time,” said Don Duncan aka Smoky. “The duplicate names and addresses, they need to be eliminated. The RS2477 right of ways, where legal, need to be protected at all costs.”
“This is very much a work in progress,” the mayor said. “It takes all of us.”
There is still opportunity to comment on street names, as this process moves forward.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.