All that hammering, sawing and sanding happening next to the Tri-Valley Community Center is for a good cause. Volunteers are building two small cabins to house medics who work at the Tri-Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
“We’re needing more housing for our medics,” said Sam Kimmel, EMS director.
The two 10-foot by 10-foot cabins are being built just east of the fire hall. All the material is recycled, from another project that didn’t come to fruition.
Generally, 10 or 11 medics work for the department every summer season.
“They rotate and work week on, week off, Monday to Monday,” Kimmel said. “We hire them from all over the state and the Lower 48. Some are from Anchorage, Fairbanks, North Pole, Texas.”
Not all medics can work the entire summer, so sometimes others are needed to cover the shoulder seasons, as well. The department typically bolsters the emergency medical crew during the summer season due to the heavy influx of visitors to the area.
Last month, the area’s largest hotels right outside Denali National Park announced they will not open this season, due to the coronavirus, so visitation will be substantially reduced. But emergency medical staffing will remain close to normal, Kimmel said.
“The Denali Bluffs will open and they plan on being full,” he said. “We can’t take the chance.”
In addition, Canyon Clinic will not open this summer. It was located in the canyon area.
“Canyon Clinic was our go-to to help stabilize patients,” he added. The Interior Community Health Clinic in Healy does not offer the services that are needed, like administering intravenous lines and providing certain medications, he said.
That means more trips to Fairbanks with patients. Every time that happens, it removes medics from local calls for that five or six hours of the round trip drive.
Emergency medical crews are usually very busy during summer months and local volunteers can’t be expected to fill that void, he said.
“We are limited in our volunteers,” Kimmel said. “We need people to volunteer for us and to be part of our community. I don’t think the community realizes how low our numbers are.”
Last winter, only two people were available to respond to emergency medical calls.
“We actually hired a couple of outside medics to come help in the winter,” Kimmel said. “One from Anchorage and one from Anderson.”
“We’re pretty low in numbers,” he said. “And it’s not just us. It’s every volunteer station around the country.”
