A local volunteer reading program that helps elementary students generated a $500 donation that will now help many more children.
The Guys Read program began in Fairbanks in 2006. Every year, men volunteer to visit local schools and read with fourth-grade boys. Women volunteers read to fourth-grade girls in the Gals Read program.
“The program has tremendous impact on schools,” said Maria Helms, librarian for Hunter Elementary School.
One of those Guys Read volunteers developed a special relationship with Hunter Elementary and saw an opportunity to help the library even more. He did that in honor of a longtime teacher in California who dedicated herself to children.
Marianne Reith Hatfield taught second-grade in Porterville, CA for many years. She led unique, hands-on activities such as caring for a lop-eared rabbit, hosting an all green luncheon celebrating the story of the Wizard of Oz, raising silkworms and chickens, and studying about countries around the world. Outside of school, she raised Arabian horses, worked as a leader with 4-H, and supported AFS Student Exchange.
When she died at age 90, her family requested that family and friends make a donation to any charitable organization in her name.
The Guys Read volunteer for Hunter Elementary School, who wishes to remain anonymous, thought she would be delighted if her legacy traveled north to help children in Fairbanks. He made a $500 donation to Hunter Elementary School’s library, in memory of Marianne Hatfield.
“I am very grateful for our school to be chosen to honor the legacy of this special woman who dedicated her life to teaching,” Helms said. “As we all know, library budgets are often tight, and to receive a donation was a welcome surprise.”
She even has a plan ready-to-go to put those funds to good use.
“I have been working on starting a book giveaway program where Hunter students can choose a book to take home and keep for their home library,” she said. “I believe we will use this donation towards that, and will create a special book plate where we can honor the memory of Marianne Reith Hatfield and her dedication to learning.”
Guys Read Gals Read is a longtime program in Fairbanks that helps boys and girls develop a love of reading. Studies show that in fourth grade, many children stop reading for pleasure, and their reading test scores begin dropping. This program aims to change that.
A couple weeks every year, volunteers read to fourth-grade students during their lunchtimes for about 30 minutes. The specially-selected book is displayed on a screen so students can follow along. Men read to boys and women read to girls.
The total commitment time for volunteer readers is about one hour.
Over the years, thousands of children benefitted from this program.
The coronavirus hampered the program this Fall, but organizers are finding alternative ways to keep the program available for students.
