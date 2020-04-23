Summer sessions and kids camps at the University of Alaska Fairbanks will continue as planned, but in a new format.
“Even though doors are shut to the community, the campus has to maintain its connection to Fairbanks,” said Michelle Bartlett, director of summer sessions and lifelong learning. “Now more than ever.”
With that in mind, the traditional model of how summer classes are held is changing.
“All the courses that we were going to do face-to-face will be converted,” Bartlett said. “They will be done by Zoom or a combination of Zoom or online.”
“We were running 69 day camps this summer and we already filled 850 slots,” she added. “We talked to all the instructors and said, ‘We want you to think about how to do things differently.’”
Kids camp sessions normally run three hours a day for five days. Instructors are now coming up with alternatives.
Last week, the summer kid camp program debuted a ski coach running camp for kids, a five-day ski adventure that is online. Students received instruction on where to go and then they reported back.
Some online sessions are free, including classes taught by the cooperative extension service.
“This week, we are rolling out a junior gardening class,” Bartlett said. “We’ll do a butterfly yoga class in the middle of May. As we get them ready, we will roll them out.”
The butterfly yoga class will include participants receiving packets of kid-size butterfly wings. Other kid camps will include junior carpenter, junior engineering, art, junior veterinarians and babysitting.
Several summer lecture and music series will also be moved online, with webcasts planned throughout the summer. The weekly Healthy Living, Discover Alaska, Down Memory Lane and Music in the Garden series will be available at www.uaf.edu/summer.
“We had 12 bands lined up for this summer,” Bartlett said.
The intent of this new system is to help maintain the community’s strong connection to the university.
Check out the website at www.uaf.edu\summer. Get on the mailing list to learn of new classes/camps as they debut by emailing summer@alaska.edu. Or call 907 474-7021. A “Summer Sun” newsletter is forthcoming with information about camps available for students this summer.
“We still have credit and non-credit courses,” she said. “Just offered differently.”
Summer Sessions is also open to community suggestions of camps to add, she said.
•••
Earth Day
Fairbanksans can celebrate the 50th annual Earth Day with a virtual March for the Earth, from 11-11:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Register for the march at bit.ly/fairbanksearthweek in order to receive the Zoom link. Create a sign to share on the Zoom link and check out all the signs. At 11:15 a.m., turn your microphone on and join everyone singing “This Land Is Your Land.”
You can also still enjoy the poetry and art walk at Creamer’s Field through April 25. Poetry and artwork, made by Fairbanksans who care about the Earth is on display, along the trail and around the barns and farmhouse.
On Wednesday, supporters were invited to step outside at noon and “howl to raise a ruckus for the Earth,” according to the flyer advertising the week’s events.
A series of webinars will be held the rest of the week, featuring panel discussions on the plummet of oil prices, what it means to be a member of GVEA, and a look at climate legislation. Information on those webinars is here: bit.ly/3bqTGuZ.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.