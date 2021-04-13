Registration opens April 19 for 2021 Summer Sessions & Lifelong Learning at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
The upcoming season offers childrens summer camps, virtual courses, non-credit courses for adults and free evening events.
Here’s a peek at what is offered:
The 365 SMART (Science, Math, Art, Recreation, Technology) Academy will provide virtual enrichment courses and in-person day camps for children in grades K-12. This program was developed during the coronavirus pandemic, to supplement the academic curriculum for homeschool students. The academy includes in-person day camps for kids and additional virtual courses.
Summer Sessions is back to opening 45 in-person day camps on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus, for children who live in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. The half-day camps run for one week, three hours per day.
Camp options include aerial silks, babysitter training, baking, bug camp, clean energy in Alaska, dance and choreography, drone camp, eco camp, gardening, strength training, junior firefighting, kites and skating, crime scene investigation, learn to play hockey, learning from Kk’eeyh’, outdoor adventure, rifle camp, rising chef camp, rock climbing and seasoned chef camp.
Descriptions of each camp and its instructor are on the website at https://summer365.alaska.edu.
In addition, 51 virtual courses are offered statewide, in two sessions, one beginning in June and one beginning in July.
These courses include YouTube videos, weekly Zoom class meetings and kits of materials to provide hands-on activities at home. The courses cover everything from acting both for the camera and in magical worlds (in conjunction with Arena Stage Washington DC) to archeology, cooking, Fun in the Sun With Physics, metric system skills for junior scientists, Minecraft and lots more. Check the website to see age level for each class.
Register at summer365.alaska.edu.
For Adults
There are 14 classes for adults too, all non-credit classes, covering everything from bug camp to portrait photography. There are classes on basic home maintenance, bicycle maintenance and repair, bookmaking, fly fishing, beginning aerial silks and much more.
Many of these courses are practical, hands-on workshop style classes taught by local experts.
Browse the class list at uaf.edu/summer/courses/community/php.
Evening Events
This summer, the Summer Sessions lecture series will happen on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. They will be available in person and also recorded and posted online for viewing at a later date. This summer, the series will be held at a new location - the ELIF Building on lower campus adjacent to the quadrangle.
Monday is The Author’s Corner and will feature University of Alaska Press authors. Tuesday is the Healthy Living Lecture series.
Wednesday is the Discover Alaska Lecture series. On Thursdays, Music in the Garden will return to the Georgeson Botanical Garden.
Once again, Summer Sessions offers an educational travel program. Participants are required to have received their covid vaccination. The trip this year is a 12-day oar raft trip down the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon from Sept. 30 to Oct. 13. The trip begins and ends in Las Vegas. More information at www.uaf.edu/summer.
Call 474-7021 or email summer@alaska.edu with any questions about Summer Sessions.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.