Two nonprofit leaders in Fairbanks are recipients of the 2021 Rasmuson Foundation Sabbatical Award: Odette Butler of the Breast Cancer Detection Center and Jess Pena of Fairbanks Arts Association.
Both longtime nonprofit leaders will take a much-needed break from their demanding jobs to rest, reflect and rejuvenate. The program allows recipients to take three to six months away from their jobs. Awards of up to $40,000 are granted to their employers to help cover their salaries and costs of travel and other experiences during the months off work.
And they’re not allowed to do any work related to their job during this sabbatical.
Odette Butler
After 15 years as director of the Breast Cancer Detection Center, Butler is ready for a break. Ironically, it is COVID-19 that is making it possible.
“Pre-COVID, the time was just never right with all our fundraising,” she said. “Now, with not being able to do a lot of events, and because January-February-March are kind of like our slowest times of preparation for fast times, it’s perfect and I’ll be able to do it.”
She intends to spend time with family back in New York. COVID changed her original plan, which was travel to Italy, learn to cook there and visit vineyards. But Plan B includes spending time with grandchildren, so she is happy with the revision.
Her absence will be good for staff members, who will pick up duties to keep things operating smoothly, she said. The hardest thing for her will not to be checking in to see how things are going. That is one of the sabbatical rules.
She plans to take her sabbatical January through March 2021. The first thing she wants to do is take time to read a book.
“Maybe I’ll read two books,” she said. “I just want to read a book so I don’t fall asleep during the first paragraph.”
Jess Pena
Jess Pena is director of Fairbanks Arts Association. She has worked for the organization for eight years and became its leader nearly five years ago. She plans to begin her sabbatical in July and to take her family of five to Norway and Ireland. That will be followed by lots of berry picking back in Alaska.
“It’s an honor and it’s humbling,” she said. “The last two years of our organization have been pretty challenging, adapting to nonstop circumstances.”
This sabbatical will allow her to pause, reflect, “and try to replenish some energy for the work,” she said.
One purpose of the sabbatical is to prevent burnout.
“There’s a lot of emotional labor that goes into the nonprofit sector,” Pena said. “Nonprofit leaders are working with mission-oriented organizations and often are very passionate about work. It’s not like you can shut your brain off when you walk out of the office. A lot of people are on call all the time.”
Pena also believes her team will hone their own leadership skills in her absence.
“Because of some of the things we’ve experienced, I have all the faith in my team to navigate all sorts of situations,” she said.
Both woman talked about feeling a little guilty and very fortunate, knowing how many others desperately need this kind of break.
“Nonprofit leaders have a tendency to work a lot of hours, not always for compensation,” Pena said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to spend some quality time with my family.”
“We all are missing close personal connections,” said Roy Agloinga, a Rasmuson Foundation program officer who oversees the Sabbatical Program. “Time away from work during a sabbatical will help those valued nonprofit and tribal leaders reconnect with family and find other ways to refresh and recommit to essential work in health care, housing and the arts.”
The other award winners were Olen Harris, executive director of North Pacific Rim Housing Authority and Elizabeth Ripley, CEO of Mat-Su Health Foundation.
