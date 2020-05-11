Friends and family will honor longtime health care worker Anna Grant Barker today with a special drive-by celebration for her 80th birthday.
Although the family is not publicly releasing her street address, if you know her, feel free to drive by between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to extend birthday wishes to a remarkable Alaskan.
One of the first Alaska Native physician assistants, the Anna Grant Barker Medical Health Scholarship has been established through the Doyon Foundation.
“My mother has always believed in education,” said Sharon Barker Attla.
“We were trying to figure out how to do her birthday with the covid thing,” Attla said. She plans to make 80 cupcakes to hand out well-wishers.
Another friend of the family suggested the scholarship.
“We know people are having a hard time and it’s not a good time to ask for scholarship money,” Attla said. “On the other hand, we need our health care workers. We need those people and we want to support them.”
Anne Grant Barker has a long history in health care. She was born on May 11, 1940, to Christopher and Helen Grant of Tanana, one of 10 children. Only five of the siblings survived to adulthood. Due to her mother’s ill health, she was sent to Nenana at a young age, where she attended the Nenana Mission School.
“It was there she learned to stand on her own, a lesson she learned from a dear friend who locked her in the outhouse and where she discovered that she could only depend on herself,” wrote Attla, in an essay about her mother. “During her youth, tuberculosis was sweeping through the state. She lost a brother, whom she tried to save by driving him by dog team to the hospital in Tanana. She lost an older sister in Sitka, who was at the hospital there.”
Anna Grant Barker graduated from Mt. Edgecumbe High School in 1960. She was the only Alaskan to attend a nursing school in Pennsylvania on full scholarship. She remained there for the three years it took to gain her nursing credentials. Despite her tearful pleas to come home, her parents would not permit her to return home to visit, until she completed her nursing education.
Anna worked at the Tanana Hospital, St. Joseph’s Hospital and at the Indian Health Service which later became Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center in Fairbanks. She was head of the nursing department.
During the pipeline years in the 1970s, more physician’s assistants were needed. So she relocated her family to Phoenix, Arizona to attend school and obtain physician’s assistant certification.
She worked in the healthcare field for 35 years.
She raised two daughters — Sharon and Carolyn — and regularly opened her home to boarding home students to attend local high schools. To this day, she advocates for education.
Her advice to anyone interested in the health field as a profession? Study Latin, “as it is challenging to memorize the names of medications without that background knowledge.”
She is known throughout the state, having treated hundreds of patients and participated in hundreds of phone calls with health aides throughout Interior Alaska villages.
“There were times people were happy to see her, as she had helped them become well. And there were times children cried because she gave them a shot,” her daughter wrote.
Her hometown has always been her greatest joy, her daughter wrote. She was often seen there driving dog teams and even navigating Yukon 800 race boats, where her mother gave her the nickname ‘Butterfly’ because she never kept still.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Facebook @FDNMKris.