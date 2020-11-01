Trunk-or-Treat is the new, COVID-safe way to enjoy Halloween in 2020.
Interior communities embraced the new style of trick-or-treating by decorating trunks of vehicles and passing out candy to costumed kids.
Nenana City School held its own Trunk-or-Treat event on Friday and the community put together another Trunk-or-Treat in the parking lot of Coghill’s General Store on Saturday.
In Healy, the Denali Chamber of Commerce hosted a unique drive-through Trunk-or-Treat. Goodies were collected ahead of time and bagged separately. Trunk-or-Treaters in vehicles picked up the bags and then drove through a line of decorated vehicles.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.