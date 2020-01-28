Reading can take us to far away places of imagination. Sometimes, we might even see people we know there.
If you happen to read the graphic novel “Plants vs. Zombies: War and Peas” — a selection for the 2020 Guys Read Gals Read program — you may see the familiar face of Tri-Valley School Librarian Martha Tomeo.
“I won a contest by the publisher of that series and they drew me into the book — and I won a complete set of the books for the library,” Tomeo said.
“A very fun bit of ‘fame,’” she added.
Guys Read Gals Read is a longtime popular program in Fairbanks that teaches kids that reading is fun. It also shows that adults love reading and that visiting libraries can be fun. The volunteers who help with this program twice a week, for 30 minutes, have fun themselves, often getting their voice into character, bringing the story alive for young listeners.
The program emphasizes fun because reading for pleasure naturally leads to improved reading skills, which leads to better assimilation of knowledge and higher reading comprehension scores — both key predictors of future academic success, according to a program press release. To help foster lifelong reading, Guys Read Gals Read exposes children to an array of books that are age appropriate and pleasurable to read, according to the website.
Volunteers do the reading, while displaying pages of the book on a screen, during students’ lunch hour at the students’ school library. The lucky recipients are fourth graders in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
Guys Read is happening right now. Gals Read is gearing up to follow in February.
The Guys Read book that volunteers are sharing is an exciting and colorful tale about Zomboss, the zombie leader. He is a reader and he plans on taking over the world through book clubs. He sends his assistant, a zombie hedgehog, to his local public library for books. Along the way, several librarians from all over the country have cameos — including the librarian in Healy. Their real-life photos are featured in an appendix. Those other real-life librarians are from Pennsylvania, Missouri, Massachusetts and Michigan.
Guys Read is happening now, Jan. 28 to Feb. 12. Gals Read will take place Feb. 11-15 and Feb. 25-March 1. Half-hour trainings for volunteers will be held at Noel Wien Library Feb. 18-22 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Two volunteers team-read at each school. So volunteers can decide themselves who reads aloud and who mans the projector to display the pages on the screen.
If you are interested in helping with this important program, call Jill Marcotte at 907-322-0391 or email marcottejn@gmail.com
If you want to know how the story ends, or what the real-librarians do as characters in “Plants vs. Zombies: War and Peas,” go to your local library and check out the book. It’s just waiting to transport you to a faraway place in your imagination.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Call her at the office. 459-7546. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMKris.