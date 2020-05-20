It is graduation week at the Denali Borough School District and it is historic. All three schools have graduates this year and all three schools are holding their own, unique celebrations due to the coronoavirus pandemic.
Anderson School honored three graduating seniors on Tuesday — Josh Smith, James Ashley and Mariah Ryder. Staff members drove to the homes of graduates and personally delivered diplomas as well as participating in a celebratory drive-by. No other ceremony was held.
Tri-Valley School
At Tri-Valley School in Healy, the 50th graduating class will hold an invitation-only outdoor ceremony for eight graduates today. Six graduates are Tri-Valley students and two are Denali PEAK Homeschool graduates participating in the ceremony.
Before that happens however, friends and supporters are invited to drive through the Tri-Valley School roundabout from 5 p.m. to 5:25 p.m. Feel free to hoot and holler and wave to your favorite 2020 graduates. Each graduate will have a basket on display where you can drop cards/gifts. But no physical interaction will be allowed and everyone must maintain 6-foot distancing.
The invitation-only ceremony is limited to a small number of family members and a few staff and community partners. No more than 20 people will attend.
Principal Nathan Pitt pointed out in a letter to the community that school restrictions through the state of Alaska’s Department of Education and Early Development are much stricter than what is currently allowed for the general public under statewide mandates.
“This would normally be a time for friends, family and community members to come together and celebrate at the school,” he wrote. “Unfortunately, this year is very different.”
Tri-Valley graduates include Rebecca Basile, Makenzie Mirasole, Lauren Pluard, Erin Przbylski, Abigail Smith and Mistelle Titus. Local Denali PEAK graduates participating in the ceremony include Laird Dixon and Shannon Edwards.
Cantwell School
Rodney Lee is this year’s graduating senior from Cantwell School. But another senior who will be recognized is Bob Bondy, who is graduating from Denali PEAK Homeschool. Bob is traveling to Cantwell from his home at Alpine Creek Lodge out the Denali Highway.
A small invitation-only ceremony is planned on Thursday. Due to the same restrictions listed earlier, the ceremony is limited to a very small group of family/friends. However, the rest of the community has an opportunity to share in the celebration.
At 5:25 p.m., the graduates will drive by a section of the Parks Highway. Everyone is invited to park along the northbound shoulder of the Parks Highway, beginning at the Denali Highway intersection. Honk, holler and share congratulations as the graduates drive by.
Local Denali PEAK graduates, not participating in these other celebrations, include Beth MacMaster, Justin Jenkins and James Brekke.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMKris.