When Fairbanksan George Brink bought a Tesla, an electric car, in December 2019, there were only three other Teslas in the Fairbanks area. Today, he thinks there are as many as 14 Teslas in the Golden Heart City.
All those Tesla owners are invited to meet each other and the community, to share firsthand what its like to own one of these electric cars. The gathering will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Pearson’s Automotive, 4415 Airport Way.
“These cars are like smartphones on steroids,” George Brink said. “I’ve had mine since December and it’s almost on a daily basis I learn something new. Getting together will give us an opportunity to share information we might not have that someone else has discovered.”
In addition, he added, Pearson’s Automotive plans to install a destination charging station at the new location on Airport Way, right across from Pike’s Landing.
Brink described he and his wife Pat Moody as longtime conservationists.
“That’s always been a part of our life,” he said.
For example, his wife always had a target of 50 mph on any vehicle she owned, he said.
“She went through a Volkswagen Diesel, sold that for a Prius, then sold that for another Prius, then one day she called from her sister’s house in Massachusetts. She always wanted a Mini Cooper and ended up getting a hybrid Mini plug-in.”
He was in Bellevue, Washington, last year when he stumbled upon a Tesla showroom, displaying a Tesla Model X with the falcon-wing doors open wide. He couldn’t find a sales person, so he kept walking.
His real mission was to buy a new iPhone. But there was a line at the Apple store for that, so he returned to the Tesla on display and found a salesperson this time.
To his delight, Model X was all-wheel drive and had a trailer hitch, two of his basic requirements.
“I went home, researched it for about a month, and finally just bit the bullet and bought it,” he said.
He has not regretted the purchase.
“Anybody that gets one of these cars,” he said. “They’re not going back. It’s so much more pleasurable to drive.”
And this endorsement comes from a self-proclaimed “car guy.”
Initially, his wife drove the new Tesla once or twice a month. He noticed about 21/2 months ago that her car hadn’t moved in two weeks.
“We were standing in the driveway having a discussion about who got to drive the Tesla that morning,” he said. “So we bought another one.”
They charge the Tesla at home, after installing a 30-amp dryer outlet. The car charges at 27 miles per hour. So a 10-hour charge means the car can operate for 270 miles. It has a 320-mile range, he added.
Just like computers, Teslas get updated software regularly.
He’s definitely a convert. But he’s hoping to learn even more from other Tesla owners, as well as share his own story.
If you’re thinking of investing in a Tesla, this is a meeting you should not miss.
