Members of the Youth Litter Patrol saved the day when a young driver on a four-wheeler got stuck in the mud earlier this week.
The group of four teens and one adult were on Holmes Road when they encountered the young driver and his all-terrain vehicle stuck in a bog just off the road. Good samaritan Edith Cordero had already stopped and tried to help, but more manpower was needed.
When they heard what needed to be done, the teens leaped into action. They started unloading some of the trash they had already collected from the bed of their truck, to find items that could be used to elevate the tires of the all-terrain vehicle.
“We go down and everyone lifts up the back of the four-wheeler and stuck wood under it. We got him out of there in about 10 minutes.”
Edith Cordero said. “It was really an awesome deal.”
“We try to help whenever we can,” said David Drumhiller, who supervises the team of teens. This happened to be Team A, the first group of the season that picks up litter throughout Fairbanks and North Pole.
It’s a small group, due to social distancing required during the coronavirus pandemic. The second group may be larger, as organizers figure out ways to make social distancing easier and more efficient.
“It was a deliberate decision to reduce numbers for when we started in May,” Drumhiller said.
He has spearheaded the litter patrol since 1985. He said he now sees children of former youth patrol members join the teams every summer. This is a paying job for teens, funded through Alaskans for Litter Prevention and Recycling. Community businesses also contribute to the program, which usually keeps two 10-person teams of 14- and 15-year-olds busy during the months of June and July.
In summer 2019, this group of teens collected 41,000 pounds of litter in the Fairbanks area and took it all to the landfill. Patrol members also recycled 2,000 pounds of electronics, 300 to 400 pounds of cardboard and 600 to 700 pounds of cans.
And sometimes they rescue four-wheelers from the mud.
The litter patrol didn’t leave all that helpful trash behind, by the way.
“We let the mud covering it dry out first,” Drumhiller said. “Then we went back and got it.”
“It’s amazing what litter can do,” he added. “It saved the day and got that young man unstuck. Talk about the ultimate recycler, right?”
The first Good Samaritan who stopped was quite impressed with the Youth Litter Patrol.
“It started with one person concerned,” Cordero said. “I turned around, caught the attention of other people, and everyone pitched in to help their neighbor.”
The teens were Olivia Manley, Samantha Manley, Jillian Proell and Luke Ridall.
