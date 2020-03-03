If you want to make a difference cleaning up a scenic road in northern Alaska, and see some spectacular views along the way, consider signing up for the Elliott and Dalton Highway Clean-Up.
Two trips are planned for May 29 through June 1 and June 5 through June 8. Meals, transportation and housing are provided at no cost to volunteers.
This is the third year for the project, picking up trash along the Elliott and Dalton Highways. All meals, transportation and lodging are provided.
In year one, volunteers picked up just under 10 tons of trash over a period of nine days, using 960 man hours. Last year, volunteers retrieved 14 tons of trash using 1,440 man hours.
This year, two four-day trips are planned. Here’s the schedule: Friday, Fairbanks to Yukon River; Saturday, Yukon River to Coldfoot; Sunday, Coldfoot to Toolik Research Station and back to Coldfoot; Monday, Coldfoot to Fairbanks.
This is a chance to cross the Arctic Circle while providing valuable service by picking up litter along the way. Litter collected in past years has included tires, yards of plastic, hundreds of plastic bottles — some filled with urine — beer cans, soiled diapers, dozens of blue and green endcaps used to protect pipes, rusty barrels, plastic bags and lots of rusting metal.
The project is spearheaded by Northern Alaska Tour Company.
Other sponsors include Alaska West Express, Coldfoot Camp, Yukon River Camp, Bureau of Land Management, Fairbanks North Star Borough and East Ramp Wood Fired Pizza.
Volunteers will also be provided with gloves, safety vests and garbage bags. Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own gloves. Be prepared for all sorts of weather and wear waterproof footwear. Bring lunch for the first day, a stick-picker if you have one, camera, personal items and toiletries.
For more information call Robert at 474-8600.
SS Nenana
Friends of the historical steamer Nenana invite the public to a fundraiser 7-9 p.m. on Saturday at Raven Landing.
Alaska author J. Pennelope Goforth will make a presentation on “The Ships That Made Alaska.” Her book, “Sailing the Mail in Alaska,” featuring the maritime years of Alaska photographer John E. Thwaites, has become an Alaska classic. She will offer copies of the book for sale, with 60% of the proceeds going to renovation of the SS Nenana.
The evening includes appetizers and a no-host bar. A silent auction will take place as a fundraiser. RSVP to friendsofssnenana@gmail.com or call 907-712-4570. Friends of SS Nenana is a member of the North Star Community Foundation.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Call her at the office 459-7546. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMKris.