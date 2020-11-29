Students at the Nenana Student Living Center pitched in to help cook dinner for 60 people on Thanksgiving Day.
These high schoolers come to Nenana from 20 to 30 communities all over the state. During a normal year, they live at the center and attend regular classes at Nenana City School.
But COVID-19 changed that.
This year, the school has been closed due to high risk of CoVID-19 so students both live and attend school at the center. In a normal year, about 100 students live here. This year, there are 52 students. Thanksgiving provided a fun and delicious activity for everyone.
As staff member Beth Norman phrased it: “What do you do when it’s Thanksgiving and you have 52 teenagers staying at a boarding school who can’t travel home? Make them a meal from scratch.”
“The resident advisors here and the kids wanted to make the Thanksgiving meal themselves,” said Joe Digrande, director of the living center. “The kids got very involved doing decorations and everything else. They made dinner for about 60 people, which was quite the undertaking.”
There are four apartments at the living center and every one of those kitchens was put to use to cook turkeys, he said.
The holiday meal was a total group effort with everyone pitching in.
“Many students helped cook the night before,” Norman said. “It was fantastic to watch.”
Along with traditional fare, the menu included fry bread and akutaq, also known as Eskimo ice cream, which was made with Crisco, blueberries, sugar and whitefish.
The family of one of the students donated sherbet punch and sparkling cider. Diners also enjoyed fruit, veggie and meat/cheese trays for appetizers.
Every dish highlighted someone’s personal flair, Norman said.
Desserts included pumpkin pie, pumpkin rolls, pumpkins cookies, carrot cake and pumpkin cream cheese coffee cake.
And of course the next day, leftovers turned into another delicious meal of turkey soup.
