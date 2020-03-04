Sixth-grader Owen Jusczak, 12, of Tri-Valley School, knows exactly what he would do if he were mayor of the Denali Borough. He described his goals in an essay “If I Were Mayor” and became one of the district winners of a statewide contest by the Alaska Municipal League and the Alaska Conference of Mayors.
“This year’s authors had a genuine interest in their communities,” according to a news release announcing the winners. “The students wrote about safety, social service programs, funding and revenue sources and economic development. It was inspirational to read from those who were focused on the need to have community buy-in and work toward collaboration in the community.
“Just as important were those who really wanted to address challenges their communities are facing.”
The 250-word essays were judged based on creativity, clarity, sincerity of thought, proper use of grammar and subject relevancy.
Here is Owen’s essay:
“If I were mayor, I would build paths for walking alongside main roads and heavily walked roads. I would build more paths because in my town the summer workers walk on the roads because there isn’t another option. During winter many people walk along the roads wearing no reflective gear to signify that they are there. This is very dangerous. A walking path would improve safety by allowing people to walk off to the side of the road and not on the shoulder near cars.
“As mayor, I would set money aside so we could build a rec center. I would plan to do this so that our community can be healthy through physical activity. Right now our community only has the gym in our school to host an open gym. If we had a rec center the community would be able to use weights, play sports, or swim outside the school.
“As mayor, I would help fund an indoor hockey rink so that even if it’s -30° or 50° we can play hockey. This would get more people involved in hockey which would give reason to have home tournaments. The association could profit from the tournaments which would result in less borough help and maybe even money back. Young players could even start hockey careers from indoor ice time and more practice, improving their future.
“Being a mayor would be complicated and difficult, but I would still want to help my community.”
Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker introduced the essay project to local sixth-graders in January and gave them some firsthand information on what it is like being mayor. He encouraged them to dream big.
“Think about leading your people and your process toward a brighter future for your community,” he said. “To do meaningful work is the best anybody can hope for.”
The mayor will present Owen’s reward to him in person in the near future
“I can testify that being mayor is, at times, as Owen said, complicated and difficult,” Walker said, after the winners were announced. “But agree that serving your community is a reward. Hooray for Owen.”
Owen wins $100 for his essay. Other district winners include Katilyn Hecht from AKTEACH in Kodiak; Neva Kuzakin from Dzantiki Heeni Middle School, Juneau; Adam German from Gilson Middle School, Valdez; and Hunter Havrilka from Charles Leask Middle School, Metlakatla.
The grand prize winner is Vegaas Kruger who attends the Andrew K. Demoski School, Yukon-Koyukuk School District in Nulato. In addition to winning $100, he receives airfare and hotel accommodations, for himself and one chaperone, to present his winning essay to legislators in Juneau.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Call her at the office 4599-7546. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMKris.