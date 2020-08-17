Shooting directly into the sun is not ideal for most photographers. But this time, that technique earned a local Denali Park photographer an international award and a free safari to Botswana.
Longtime Denali resident Martin W. Grosnik won the grand prize in the Pangolin Photo Safari Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest. The winning image is of a leopard at sunrise, taken last November in the Masai Mara, Kenya.
“I asked my guides to position the vehicle so I could shoot directly into the sun, wanting the sun to outline the cat,” he said. “The sun rays were a bonus.”
Grosnick retired from working at Denali National Park after many years of employment there. He still resides just outside the park, but travels regularly to pursue his passion for photography. He has been honing his photography skills for more than 40 years.
His website, martingrosnick.com is filled with beautiful images from around the world, taken over the years. He is a bit reclusive and wouldn’t let me share a photograph of himself. Nor does he share a photograph of himself on his website. Instead, his website states: “Rather than trying to impress you with some nebulous ‘artistic vision’ statement. I present to you images that should speak for themselves - after all, images are visual, not verbal.”
The images are from Alaska, Africa, the Southwest, Antarctica, the Arctic and Iceland.
He credits his love of photography to the “Farm Journal.”
“As a fifth-grade fundraiser in upper Michigan, I sold the most subscriptions, winning a plastic Ansco 620 camera for my efforts,” he writes on his webpage. “Perhaps the frustration of trying to capture a decent black and white image with such a camera at such an early age led me on this odyssey to capture the perfect image using the best equipment.”
He started working for the National Park Service at Denali National Park right after earning bachelors and masters degrees in biology, at Northern Michigan University. Over the years, he worked as a park technician, caribou researcher, and for road maintenance - anything that allowed him to remain close to nature.
“One might even say ‘be part of’ the wonders of nature,” he wrote.
He recorded his experiences on film and then digitally.
After years in Alaska, he expanded his photographic repertoire to Africa.
“Very few places can surpass the quality and quantity of wildlife on the Masai Mara, or the spectacle of hundreds of thousands of wildebeest on the Serengeti Plains,” he wrote.
He also photographed the deserts and arid bushveld of southern African - the stark deserts of Namibia, contrasted with the lush Okavango Delta in Botswana.
Grosnick feels like he has come full circle, now focusing most recently on Iceland.
“So Alaskan, but so not,” he wrote. “I guess I’m enjoying photographic subjects that are more static, inviting my mind to find different compositions, backgrounds and special effects.”
He has traveled to the Falklands and South Georgia Island and the Antarctic Peninsula three times.
“The scale of birdlife and scenery was mind boggling, to say the least,” he wrote. “I’ve also photographed in Svalbard (Norway) in both late winter and summer, photographing polar bears and walrus in the High Arctic.”
Over the years, his images have appeared in most major wildlife and nature-oriented magazines and books, including Alaska, Audubon, GEO, National and International Wildlife, Natural History, Ranger Rick, National Geographic Society, National Wildlife Federation, Reader’s Digest, and calendars for Audubon, Greatland Graphics, Sierra Club and World Wildlife Fund.
His winning photograph was selected from among 1,000 entries.
The prize is an 11-day photo safari in Botswana, along the Chobe River and the Okavango Delta.
“This elephants, big cats, wild dogs, birds, etc,” he said. “I was planning that trip anyway, so this is perfect.”
