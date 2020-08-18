The next time you feel too lazy to go for a walk, think about some of the residents at Raven Landing Senior Community, who walk every day. Then, let this sink in: This past year, two of those senior citizens each walked more than 1,000 miles.
This ongoing program at Raven Landing began four years ago. Any Raven Landing resident can join and post their daily walking distance on a public chart.
“Over the last four years, we have collectively totaled 85,802,697 steps or 42,401 miles,” said Marlin Collins, who helps manage the program.
Final totals for this year will be calculated in six weeks. Then the fifth year of walking will begin.
Hope Helms, 92, is one of those dedicated walkers.
“I do walk a lot,” she said. “I’ve always walked.”
She used to walk at the Big Dipper with her husband and then with her sister-in-law. But currently, she confines her walking to the Raven Landing campus.
“So I walk here,” she said. “Up the stairs, through the hallways and in all the buildings and outside, wherever.”
She’s an early riser, so her routine is to begin walking at 6:30 a.m.
“I always walk early so nothing else gets in the way,” she said. “If you wait, too much gets in the way.”
She tries to accumulate four miles every day. And she loves it.
It’s a habit she developed early in life and continued after moving to Fairbanks in 1955. It was always easier to walk to work than to try and start a frozen vehicle in the winter months, she said.
“Walking is good for you,” she said. “It’s good for your heart. It’s good for everything. I don’t know what I’d do if I couldn’t walk.”
Her two sons and “a wonderful daughter-in-law” are her biggest fans, she said.
“They always tell me, ‘Mom, keep on walking, that’s what keeps you going.’”
Her recent total for this year is more than 1,500 miles.
Gary Walker, 73, is another member of the walking club, but his approach is a little different. He is always doing something else when he is walking. But all those efforts have added up to more than 1,400 miles walked so far this year.
“Part of that is because I have to walk my dog,” he said. “Part of that is because I do gardening in the summer and it takes me all over (Raven Landing) campus.”
“Some of the folks in this place just do walking,” Walker said. “Between my dog and gardening, I don’t need to make any special efforts.”
He thinks his total is higher this year because he has walked his dog more often, certainly more than during the winter months.
Walker said he ran into Hope Helms Tuesday during her morning routine.
“She was walking around the edge of the dining room, then walking up and down the tables,” he said. “Like any kind of exercise, you have to set your mind to it.”
“The residents at Raven Landing do take their health very seriously,” Collins said.
