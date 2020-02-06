It’s time to help senior citizens who need it most.
The Fairbanks Senior Center is hosting it’s third annual Heart-to-Heart Gala to raise funds for the ongoing Meals on Wheels program.
Meals on Wheels provides meals for people ages 60 and older who are unable to leave their homes. A week’s worth of frozen meals are delivered at one time. Many of the participants are longterm, but short-term deliveries are also available for clients recuperating from a hospital stay for illness or injury.
Sometimes the delivery volunteer is the only human contact for residents who are homebound. Consequently, the delivery visit often serves as a wellness check as well. Sometimes, the visit has even saved lives.
The fundraising gala takes place at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Wedgewood Resort. This fundraiser supports seniors living independently in their own homes. The evening will include a cocktail reception, appetizers, dinner, dancing, silent and live auctions, a photo booth and more. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased online at www.fairbanksseniorcenter.org.
Fairbanks Senior Center provided more than 60,000 meals to seniors in the Fairbanks North Star Borough this past year. That includes seniors who are homebound, seniors who attend adult day care with Fairbanks Resource Agency as well as 35 meals a day to the Fairbanks Native Association Elders Program.
“It’s our core program,” said Pat Ivey, who is president of the Fairbanks Senior Center board of directors.
Cost of that program goes beyond the meals themselves, she said.
“We have the actual meals, the prep, the drivers, all that needs to be covered,” she added.
And it all takes shape in a small 13- by 13-foot kitchen, she said.
The Meals On Wheels commercial that shows up on cable television occasionally is not the local program, Ivey said.
“It is ‘take a senior to lunch,” and that is a national organization, it is not us,” she said. “There are probably quite a few senior centers that actually do operate their Meals on Wheels with proceeds from that, but not us.”
The local program operates through state grants and local donations. That’s why this fundraiser is so important.
In 2019 a study documented 16,793 seniors over the age of 60 in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, accounting for 17% of the local population. Of these, 1,333 seniors were over the age of 80. A large portion live in the city of Fairbanks: 30% of seniors over 60, and 57% of seniors over 80. The 2019 study determined that the over-60 senior population would grow to 21% by 2030 and the over-80 population would grow to 3%.
Wear Red
Friday is National Wear Red Day, intended to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease, women’s primary health threat. This is part of the American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women movement. Locally, this is a prelude to the popular Fairbanks Go Red Conference and Luncheon on Feb. 21 at the Carlson Center.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Call her at the office 459-7546. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.