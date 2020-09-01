The family of Frank Minano is figuring out what to do next, after a massive search of the Standard Creek Road area last Saturday failed to reveal any clues about the missing Nenana man.
The good news is they now know he is not in that area.
About 150 volunteers showed up to participate in the grid search, coordinated by Village Public Safety Officer David Atteberry.
“I can’t even express what it was like to see all those people,” said his niece, Rhonda Vaden. “But we did not find anything that showed us he was out there. They searched every square inch of that place.”
“These searchers were in the deep woods,” she wrote in a Facebook post, expressing gratitude to volunteers. “The ATV riders went to places we could have never made it by ourselves. The Standard Creek Road area was searched like never before.”
“We’re kind of at a loss of what to do next,” she said. “But we’re not giving up.
“We all decided to take a couple days, get our thoughts and energy back up and talk again to see what we think we should do next.”
Minano, 69, never made it back home to Nenana on his way back from Fairbanks on Aug. 17. That was unusual for the lifelong Nenana resident and elder, who family members describe as a “homebody.”
His truck was found on Standard Creek Road, which is just off the Old Nenana Highway south of Fairbanks. Minano’s keys and a Fred Meyer receipt were found on a table inside a nearby cabin that had been broken into. That’s why the search focused on that area.
The family plans to post some new flyers and continue to get the word out, while they figure out next steps. They are hopeful that hunters will keep their eyes open when they are in the field.
“Especially down by Minto Flats,” Vaden said. “You can go from Standard Creek Road all the way to Minto Flats. There are trails.”
“That’s where Uncle Frank likes to go hunting too,” she added. “So that’s a possibility. We’re hoping all the hunters down in that area will keep their eyes open for us.”
The search on Saturday will now enable the family to focus on other possible search areas. She said the family is grateful to every person who volunteered their time and energy to the search.
The worst part is not knowing, Vaden said.
“It’s the first time I ever experienced not having any answers or not knowing why or how,” Vaden said. “Just not knowing. It’s very disturbing.
“That’s what our family was looking for — answers or closure.”
