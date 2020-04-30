Cyrus Hugny-Farr doesn’t think adults should be the only ones to share their love of science. So this 8-year-old boy from Nenana started making his own educational science videos.
The videos, available at the Science With Cyrus Facebook page, are short and fun and it was all his own idea.
“It came about because I want to be a scientist,” according to the third grader at Nenana City School. “It’s weird. And I like weird stuff.”
One of his videos is definitely weird. He put one hand in cold water and his other hand in hot water. Then, he placed each in warm water and described the sensation.
“It tricks your senses,” he said. “The hot one then feels cold.” On the other hand, the cold one then feels warm.
All this happens under the watchful eye of his grandfather, Chuck Hugny, a retired science teacher. Hugny serves as advisor to Cyrus the scientist.
According to Cyrus, it takes about five minutes to come up with an idea for a fun experiment. He has demonstrated the dry tissue experiment, how to safely pick up litter, and even surprised himself when one of his experiments unexpectedly overflowed.
“Whoa,” he exclaimed. “That was awesome.”
He’s thinking the next experiment might be about buds on trees.
“Like a pussy willow or a baby leaf,” Cyrus said. “You open up the tree bud and you take out the leaf. It’s a baby leaf and that sticky stuff that is on there is good for them.”
He’s getting a lot of positive response, at least 100 views on each of his Science With Cyrus videos. Some of his classmates are even trying the experiments themselves.
“My friend, his name is William, from my classroom,” Cyrus said. “He tried it and put it on Facebook so I could see it.”
His resume is already pretty stellar for an 8-year-old. Two years ago, when he was only 6 years old, he accompanied his grandfather, who was contracted with NASA, to help collect samples for a study of how hot wildfires affect permafrost.
“I was a science teacher for a long time, and I also had a Yukon tourist business,” said Chuck Hugny. One of his guests was looking for someone who could outfit scientists and who knew their way around the Tanana Valley. He hired Hugny and Cyrus tagged along, taking samples in remote areas.
According to Hugny, the videos were all Cyrus’s idea.
“He did the first experiment and said ‘this is good, mind if I film it?’ “ Hugny recalled. Hugny then started sharing the videos on his own Facebook page. But they have become so popular, Cyrus now has his own Science With Cyrus Facebook page.
Of course, he plans to be a scientist when he grows up and he wants to specialize in “explosive stuff,” he said.
Cyrus said he just decided it was time for kids to be teaching kids, instead of adults always teaching kids.
“I’m following my dreams,” he said.
