Schools open in the Denali Borough today, but not everyone is returning to the classroom.
With the threat of coronavirus hovering over schools opening, families had three options: students could return to the classroom where COVID preventative measures are in place; remote learning, attending school online via Zoom classes with a school teacher; or home school, whereby parents take on the role of teacher.
As of Tuesday, 20 students borough-wide opted for the remote learning option. Fifty students borough-wide chose to home school. The remainder will return to classrooms. That includes 25 students at Anderson School, 10 students at Cantwell School and 105 students at Tri-Valley School in Healy. That’s a big drop in enrollment at Tri-Valley School, but an increase of students for Cantwell School.
The Denali PEAK Homeschool program is booming and has grown to about 900 students. This, of course, includes students from all over the state, not just the Denali Borough.
The Denali Borough has, to date, recorded extremely low numbers of positive COVID cases. With that low risk, classrooms have been deemed safe to reopen for the new year. But there are lots of preventative measures in place, at all three schools.
At Tri-Valley School, doors open at 8:10 a.m. and different grades should enter through different doors: K-3 at elementary entrance, grades 4-7 at library entrance and grades 8-12 at main office doors.
Parents may walk students to the door, but may not enter the school. Temperature checks will be made at the door.
Masks are required for everyone inside the school.
“Bring extra masks,” the school opening day information states. “We’ll be wearing them all day.”
Students will be encouraged to stay at least six feet away from everyone else. Visual markers in the hallways will help with that. And classrooms are arranged now to encourage distancing.
Students will also be encouraged to wash and/or sanitize hands often during the day.
Steps are also being taken to keep small groups together and prevent them from interacting. This is a huge change for Tri-Valley School, where all ages are usually happy to see each other in the hallway or lunchroom on a regular basis.
K-8 will remain with their own grades all day, even for lunch and recess.
And of course, this could all change, if anyone in the schools tests positive for COVID.
“If we shift our risk level, we could see things change again,” said superintendent Dan Polta.
If that happens, there is already a plan in place.
Library rule
The Tri-Valley Community Library, located inside Tri-Valley School now requires wearing face masks while using the library — except for those under the age of two or those suffering from a health condition.
No more browsing shelves for a book. Library patrons are encouraged to call or email ahead of time to reserve books or other items. The librarian will arrange to have them ready for pickup.
Call 683-2507 or email tvcl.director@gmail.com.
