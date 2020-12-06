When kids can’t visit Santa Claus over the holidays due to the coronavirus, Alaska Photobooth Company makes sure Santa can go to them.
Owner Coral Howe created virtual Santa visits that include a personal Zoom conversation with Santa and a digital photograph to commemorate the meeting.
“People are in such a state right now,” Coral Howe said. “I’m just wanting everything to be perfect for the kids. Everyone just wants it to be sort of normal.”
In this age of COVID-19, Zoom meetings are the new normal, so Santa Claus will fit right in.
Here’s how it works: Just sign up for a five-minute Zoom conversation with Santa. One child costs $25. Two children cost $35. If you think they need longer than five minutes, add the Chatterbox option for another $10. Parents fill out a Santa Twinkle Report ahead of time, sharing some personal information, so Santa can connect quickly with children. Elf Shanny Sparkle is in charge of that and she makes sure everything is good to go before the call.
An adult is in the studio at all times and an adult is required to be in the room with the child or children as well during calls.
Parents are asked to take a photograph of their children — one photo of the child sitting and another of the child standing up. At the end of the call, Alaska Photobooth works its magic to create a digital photograph of Santa with the children and sends it digitally to the adult who is with them.
The program began Thursday with just a few calls. Howe spread the word among friends first, and the opportunity quickly became popular. She already has reservations for children from England, Ireland, Wales, New York, Arizona and Chicago.
“Who would have thought we would be this busy with everything,” Howe said. “It’s a blessing and so much fun.”
There is even an option for Santa to talk to groups of children. Some classrooms already signed up.
Alaska Photobooth is a common sight at local events like weddings and other celebrations. In a normal year, Howe is busy with gatherings in Fairbanks, Wasilla and Anchorage. But most events are cancelled this year, due to COVID-19.
A few booths are still available overnight for small gatherings, usually for families or small businesses.
“We’ve got them now so they are no touch,” Howe said “We just use a QR code.”
“We’re in the photo booth business,” Howe said. “We understand pictures. We understand what people want and how important it is to them.”
The virtual Santa visit is just another way to share holiday joy with families, she said.
“We put them in the picture with Santa, it gets downloaded right to their phone. They can take it and get it reproduced.”
And there’s a backup plan, in case Zoom fails.
“We can always just Facetime it,” Howe said. “We’ll make it work. We’ll make sure we call them back and get it done, somehow. Even for the European calls, we’ve got backup plans.”
Alaska Photobooth opened in 2008 and continues to be open for business — virtually. The business recently hosted a virtual photo booth for a fundraising event. Donors participated from home online, and all the photos were downloaded to a specific photo gallery for the person being honored.
The Virtual Santa program is new for Alaska Photobooth. It’s a lot of work, but Howe said it is worth it.
“This is the hardest work I’ve done in a really long time,” she said. “But I’m working. If you facilitate something where kids can talk to Santa, and an hour later they get a photo, how cool is that.”
Details on the virtual Santa visit can be found at www.akphotobooth.com. Time slots are listed there. If they sell out, don’t worry, Howe said.
“If we don’t have any spots left, then we make more spots,” she added.
