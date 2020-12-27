Santa Claus took time to visit children at their homes in the city of Anderson, a small community about 75 miles south of Fairbanks just off the Parks Highway.
The jolly old elf went door to door with a convoy of brightly lit and noisy fire trucks and other emergency vehicles, thanks to Anderson Emergency Services.
“This was the first year we have done this,” said Anderson mayor Samantha Thompson. “I thought it was a good idea since the kids are not able to get out much this Christmas season.”
“We had a lot of participation from our department with little notice,” she added. “The fire department members went all out decorating the trucks and dressing up.”
Truth is, they might have had as much fun as the children.
“I know I did,” Thompson said.
The holiday convoy went door to door, delivering holiday cheer to Anderson’s littlest residents.
“This will probably be a yearly thing now since everyone enjoyed it so much,” Thompson said.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.