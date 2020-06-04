Today is the big day.
Samsung will announce the five national winners for the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest. The announcement will happen online from 2-3 p.m. at www.facebook.com/SamsungSolveForTomorrow/live.
A North Pole Middle School Team was one of the 20 national finalists, who presented their project virtually to a panel of judges last month. Students Danika Dawley, Lucy Reese and Raegan Kingry, under the auspices of teacher Anna Creamer, invented a wearable device they call the ADHD Matamata. It helps students with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder to stay focused and engaged in school.
That Facebook Live event today will honor the 20 national finalists and announce the five winners, as well as the community choice award winner, determined by online voting. Each winner will receive $100,000 in technology for their school. The community choice award winner takes home an additional $10,000 in technology.
Local residents are invited to tune in and support the North Pole Middle School team.