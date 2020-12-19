Distance learning gave Tri-Valley High School junior Lexi Usibelli some spare time this year. So when the holidays approached, she looked for a way to put that extra time to good use.
“I read that Toys For Tots is governed by Marine veterans,” she said. “I also read that you could raise money or donate toys in honor of a veteran. I automatically knew this was the charity work that I was going to do.”
The 17-year-old dedicated her efforts to her grandfather, Frank Talerico, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps who served in the Viet Nam War.
Usibelli ended up raising $3,250 and used that money to buy toys for kids in need. She purchased all those toys locally at Toy Quest, Walmart and Costco.
“I had tons of fun and I was able to give to others,” she said.
During a normal non-COVID-19 year, she would have been at school for the entire day, for classes and extracurricular activities. Her time was way more flexible this year. So she viewed this project as time well spent and fully intends to do it again next year.
Children throughout the Fairbanks North Star Borough began receiving those toys on Friday, after drive-through delivery at the Salvation Army office in Fairbanks.
In Fairbanks, Toys for Tots was organized by Eve Baker, who is a major in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. She placed toy collection boxes at eight locations in Fairbanks: Fred Meyer East and West, REI, Toy Quest, MAC Federal Credit Union on 10th Avenue, Doyon Utilities headquarters, Fairbanks Police Department and Santa Claus House. In previous years, in-person events contributed to the program.
“All these locations also hosted boxes last year,” she said. “And they went above and beyond this year, with some of the sites doubling or tripling their total donations collected over last year. I was really blown away.”
That generosity was apparent, despite some of those buildings being closed to the public due to COVID-19.
MAC Federal Credit Union also collected cash donations from staff and customers. With matching funds from the corporate office and the “MAC PAC,” they raised an additional $2,800.
But the donation from Lexi Usibelli, Baker said, was “the real shining star of our collection efforts.”
All the collection efforts led to about 1,000 toys being delivered to children in need. That amounted to 23 large boxes full of toys for an estimated 160 families.
The Marine Corps partners with the Salvation Army to distribute the toys. After they were collected, all the toys were required to sit untouched for at least 24 hours before volunteers were allowed to sort them.
“Last Christmas was my first Christmas here, and I’ve been around the Salvation Army for 25 years,” said Shevaun Malone of the Salvation Army. “I was blown away by the generosity of this community. I was flabbergasted and this year, even more so.”
The Salvation Army office, she said this week, looked just like Santa’s Workshop.
“Community support has been tremendous,” Malone said. “We are so grateful for all the people in Fairbanks.”
