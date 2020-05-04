Rebecca Troxel loves Nenana and the Nenana Ice Classic. She shares that love with others through the Nenana Ice Classic Fan Page on Facebook.
That page has about 13,000 followers and when she hosts a live video, people tune in from all over the world.
“In five years, I got 11,000 likes,” she said. “This season, last month, 2,000 more likes.”
She only counts visitors who actually interact with the page in some way.
“This year I was standing at the river, with my cell phone and 1,500 people were watching with me,” she said. “That is so huge for me to think that there are people all over the world watching with me. They are from Sweden, Italy, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, all focused on our tripod in Nenana.”
Anyone can buy a ticket for $2.50 and guess the exact date and time the tripod will fall and winter ice will go out on the Tanana River. It’s a longstanding tradition that thousands of people participate in every year.
When she first came to Nenana 13 years ago, she worked as a typist for the Nenana Ice Classic. Then, she became a member of the board of directors.
She started the fan page many years ago because she wanted to share her love for Nenana and for Alaska and the Nenana Ice Classic.
“I have a unique perspective of how it all works together,” she said. “All that information can be learned, but the enthusiasm for where we are, has to come from the heart.”
Troxel is sad to report that she and her family are soon leaving Nenana. Her husband, currently pastor of Nenana Community Church, has been transferred to another church in Washington state. She hopes someone will take over the Nenana Ice Classic Fan Page with as much enthusiasm as she has for the page and the program.
“I am willing to hand over this gold box of opportunity to somebody who loves it and wants to promote Alaska,” she said. “I think there is so much opportunity for the Ice Classic. I could easily see a million dollar jackpot. If we have the whole world open to us, to sell tickets, why not?”
“I’m the number one fan, and I want everyone else to be number two,” she said. When she hosts a live video, she invites others to share that love of the river and the Ice Classic with her.
It’s not a paid position.
“I do it 100% on my own free time,” she said. “I spend probably an hour a month every other month of the year.”
She also posts about a few other Nenana events, such as Tripod Days, when the water is high and when the river freezes. Then she reminds people to buy tickets.
In the spring, when the Nenana River thaws just downstream of the tripod, Troxel said she goes into overdrive. She visits the river twice a day and reports ice conditions to her followers. When she meets visitors on shore, she shares stickers from the Nenana Ice Classic Fan page.
“I want this to be about giving out information and good will,” she said.
Break up this year was the most exciting breakup since 2009, she said. She has personally witnessed nine breakups. This one was exciting because the tripod fell, but it didn’t trip the clock. The tripod is connected to a watchtower and that line has to stop the clock to record the exact time the tripod falls.
“To me, this was like a gift from the river to me,” she said. “To have such an exciting, dynamic, fabulous breakup be my last year up here. It was so meaningful.”
For those who want to continue following Rebecca, her personal Facebook page is called “Beauty Surrounds Me.” It used to be called, “My Home Is Nenana Alaska.”
In addition to the exciting fall of the tripod this year, she was also allowed into the watchtower for the first time in 13 years.
“I was so emotional up there,” she said. “I just kept thinking, I can’t believe I’m up in the tower.”
She took a selfie while there. In the background, of course, is the tripod.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.