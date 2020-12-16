Right about now, a greenhouse filled with green plants and warm temperatures sounds pretty inviting. If the AFFECT community agricultural project moves forward, that could actually happen in Fairbanks in the future.
AFFECT stands for Alternative Fairbanks Farm Educational Cooperative Training. The project involves building a year round community space that would feature an indoor hydroponics farm and also offer classes, training and education about the benefits of nutritious and local foods.
“Our goal is to get people to see that making their own food isn’t that big of a challenge,” said Melissa Sikes, who is spearheading the project. “We will provide people with the tools to do that.”
Organizers are hosting a community meeting tonight at 7 p.m. to hear what the community thinks about the concept. Go to the AFFECT Farm Facebook page at facebook.com/AFFECTfarm or fairbankssoilwater.org to register for the meeting, which will then provide a Zoom link. Registration is free, but is required. If you do not have internet access, you can join in-person at the Food Bank Volunteer Clubhouse, 2216 South Cushman St.
The project, the result of a $375,000 three-year grant, is a collaboration between the Fairbanks Soil and Water Conservation District, Fairbanks Community Food Bank, the Cooperative Extension Service/Alaska 4-H and Yukon Farms.
“It’s a developing project,” Sikes said. “All the pieces are coming together so we are seeking input from the community.
“We’re also trying to put together a community advisory council for this program.”
A survey will be available for local residents to complete, to share their views on the project.
“We want to hear from people what they would like to have, as part of that volunteer training program,” Sikes said.
Classes being considered include preserving food and training community farmers. The program could offer job training courses in hydroponic and conventional agriculture and provide resources for agricultural entrepreneurship.
The project has been in the early stages for about a year and organizers hope to move forward with it in the spring.
“Our goal is to make it a real community project,” Sikes said. “It's really a great asset to our community.”
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.