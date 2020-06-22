In the first month of the Garbage Pizza Challenge at Riverside Pizzeria in Nenana, the score is Pizza 2, Pizza Eaters 0.
Three people have tried and none have been able to devour the 40-inch by 26-inch pizza, covered with six toppings, in 45 minutes. In fact, they haven’t been able to finish it at all.
This is a challenge concocted by the new owners of Riverside Pizzeria in Nenana and it has attracted a few bold pizza lovers.
The large pizza costs $50, but if you can finish it off in 45 minutes, you get it for free. Plus you get your photo on the wall. So far, the photos on the wall are of the challengers. No winners yet.
The first challenger was Jaret Laurence. I watched his attempt on Facebook Live and the poor guy ate 10 pieces and it looked like he didn’t even make a dent in the 40-piece pizza.
Organizers realized they needed to make some rule changes, so they allowed a team of two people to attack the one pizza. This team did much better, but still could not conquer the massive tray of pizza in front of them.
Tallon Shreeve, owner of Coghill’s General Store, and his uncle Matthew Netzley, of Wasilla, gave it a try. Pizzeria owner Kat Reeves figured a little peer pressure and competition might help.
She was right. Tallon Shreeve was determined to beat his uncle.
“I was hungry at the beginning of the challenge,” said Shreeve.
“I drank almost 2 1/2 gallons of water about 10 hours before then and nothing else until then to make sure I was ready for it.”
They are both big guys. Tallon Shreeve is about 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs more than 300 pounds, according to Reeves.
“There were 15 (or 20) pieces for each of us and we needed to eat them within 45 minutes,” Shreeve said. “I ended with five left. I believe on about the sixth piece I really started feeling it. The room really started to heat up and the chewing slowed way down at that time.
“We had a lot of toppings on there. The only topping that we did not have on the pizza was mushrooms. I figure the whole pizza together weighed close to eight pounds so I was working on about four pounds of pizza by myself.
“I think I got to right around 2 1/2 pounds of pizza and slowly chewed to the third pound and that is when each bite was taking about 40 seconds a bite and really took its toll. With about 10 minutes left on the clock I knew that I was not going to be able to get the last few pieces down but I kept chewing as much as I could.”
In the end, Shreeve could not eat all of his share and left four pieces of pizza uneaten, Reeves said. His uncle left six pieces on the plate, she added.
“It is a fun challenge,” Shreeve said. “I will warn people that you get warm real quick while in the depth of the challenge.
“It is doable. It just will take a lot of will power to overcome the pizza.”
Reeves said she is excited for the next person or team to take on the Garbage Pizza Challenge.
“We only need one hour notice,” she said.
