Denali Center was recently one of six non-profit healthcare organizations across the nation picked as a finalist for an award that spotlights community-based health care initiatives. The Fairbanks senior home, shown on Feb. 7, 2014, earned the distinction for its use of a full-time nurse practitioner for the facility's approximately 80 short- and long-term care residents.The Denali Center won $24,000 for being named a finalist.