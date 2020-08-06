Pioneers of Alaska have something special in store today for patients and staff at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and Denali Center.
A Pioneers of Alaska Auto Parade will show support and appreciation for health care workers and residents of Denali Center.
Pioneers are invited to decorate their cars and join a procession. Be ready to make some noise. Pioneers suggest decorating with pioneer themes, blue and gold, balloons, streamers, Alaska flags, snowshoes and other Alaska paraphernalia.
“Whatever you can come up with will be great,” according to a news release from Pioneers of Alaska.
Hospital staff and some residents of Denali Center are expected to line up outside to observe the parade.
Parade participants should meet at Shoppers Forum at 1 p.m. to join the festivities. The parade begins at 1:30 p.m.
After the drive-by, the line of vehicles will drive back towards First Ave. via Cowles St. to make some noise for residents of Raven Landing. Then, vehicles will drive down First Ave., following the river, past the Carlson Center to the parking lot opposite the Moore Street gate at Pioneer Park. Participants will enjoy a tailgate event there, while social distancing. Bring your own chairs, snacks and beverages.
“We will share smiles, but not the refreshments,” according to the press release. “Don’t forget your masks.”
Livestock Auction
The annual Tanana District 4-H/FFA Livestock Auction begins on Friday, only this year, it is virtual.
The in-person auction normally held at the Tanana Valley Fair had to be changed, due to the coronavirus pandemic, and will now be held at www.lastfrontierauction.com from Friday, starting at noon, until Aug. 14, ending at noon. Go to that website and see photographs of the livestock and the 4-H students who raised them. Register and then place your bids.
This has been a tough year for 4-H/FFA students and participation is about half of what it normally is.
“We really appreciate the kids who have stuck it out,” said Marla Lowder, of the Tanana District 4H program. “The kids are doing really great.”
In-person contact has been extremely limited, due to COVID, so students are learning different ways to reach buyers and market their livestock. That has included the usual phone calls, but also contacting buyers via Zoom meetings and using social media.
These students are learning valuable lessons, Lowder said.
“I see flexibility, resiliency and commitment,” she said.
The online Livestock Show is scheduled for today, followed by the online market auction scheduled Friday thorugh Aug. 14. Each student will show livestock in the arena by video.
The Horse Show will also be held virtually Friday. Arts & Crafts, needlepoint and fashion projects will be judged the week of Aug. 10-14 and showcased online.
None of these events are open to the public, due to coronavirus. But information is available on all of the events at www.alaska4h.org
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMKris.